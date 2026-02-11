Bengaluru’s municipal body approves 60,000 b-Khata to a-Khata conversions, to expedite process in 15 days

Bengaluru’s municipal body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, has approved 60,000 b-Khata to a-Khata conversions, with over 1.2 lakh applications received and more than 15,000 currently under process, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on X on February 11. Bengaluru’s Greater Bengaluru Authority has approved 60,000 b-Khata to a-Khata conversions, with over 15,000 applications under process, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Shivakumar also announced a time-bound system to speed up the khata conversion within 15 days and a door-step delivery of e-Khatas, he said.

“With doorstep e-Khata delivery, faster approvals, and time-bound conversions, the system is being redesigned to save citizens time, money, and unnecessary visits to offices,” Shivakumar, who is also the development minister for Bengaluru, said.

The government also highlighted progress in streamlining building approvals, citing greater transparency and faster clearances through digital reforms. According to the data shared by Shivakumar, over 12,000 sanction plans have also been cleared for buildings.



B-Khata to a-Khata for properties in illegal layouts Earlier, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved the issuance of a-Khata certificates to b-Khata properties located in illegal layouts under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies. The decision applies to buildings, apartments, and flats, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil had told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on January 8.

He had clarified that a-Khata is issued only to properties developed in layouts formally approved by the relevant authorities, whereas b-Khata applies to units built in layouts that lack such statutory approvals.



What are a-Khata and b-Khata documents? In Karnataka, an e-Khata is the digital version of the official property account maintained by the local municipal authority. It records a property’s details, such as size, location, ownership, and tax assessment, and is essential for paying property tax and establishing legal ownership for civic purposes.

B-Khata is a type of property record maintained by the city’s municipal corporation for properties that do not fully comply with legal and planning norms. These include buildings in unauthorised layouts, constructions without approved plans, or those lacking occupancy certificates. Although these properties are not entirely legal, owners are still required to pay property taxes, and their details are recorded for tax purposes.

An a-Khata is issued for properties that fully comply with government regulations, including approved layouts, sanctioned building plans, and the required certificates. A-Khata properties are considered legally valid and eligible for bank loans, trade licenses, and property transactions without restrictions.