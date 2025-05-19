Menu Explore
Bhutani Infra, Yashoda Hospital to jointly build 10.25-acre mixed-use project in Greater Noida

PTI |
May 19, 2025 09:57 PM IST

Delhi-NCR real estate news: Bhutani Infra has partnered with Yashoda Hospital to develop a mixed-use project in Greater Noida 

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Real estate firm Bhutani Infra has partnered with Yashoda Hospital to develop a mixed-use project in Greater Noida with an estimated investment of 1,000 crore, excluding land cost.

Bhutani Infra has partnered with Yashoda Hospital to develop a mixed-use project in Greater Noida with an estimated investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore, excluding land cost.
Bhutani Infra has partnered with Yashoda Hospital to develop a mixed-use project in Greater Noida with an estimated investment of 1,000 crore, excluding land cost.

In a statement on May 19, Bhutani Infra said it has joined hands with Yashoda Hospital for development of AI-integrated mixed-use campus in Greater Noida West.

When contacted, Bhutani Infra CEO Ashish Bhutani told PTI that the company has tied up with Yashoda Hospital, which owns a 10.25-acre land, to develop this project.

"We will develop a hospital, a 5-star hotel, office space, retail space in this mixed use project," he said.

Ashish Bhutani said the company will invest around 1,000 crore to develop this project, excluding land cost.

Yashoda Hospital will manage medical infrastructure and services. The hospital aims to provide proactive, predictive, and ambient healthcare services, integrating technology and well-being into daily life.

"Tomorrow's healthcare won't wait for symptoms -- it will predict, prevent, and respond even before you know you need it, said Dr P N Arora, Chairman, Yashoda Group of Hospital.

"This campus will enable that vision by embedding AI-driven care into the flow of daily life, where technology and well-being are truly inseparable," he said.

Bhutani Infra has developed many real estate projects in Delhi-NCR.

Bayview Projects, backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra, is developing Noida International Film City.

The film city, proposed to be built across 1,000 acres with the first phase covering 230 acres in Sector 21 on Yamuna Expressway at a cost of 1,510 crore, is expected to be completed in eight years.

