Bigdome Infra Private Limited acquires land parcel in Kamba in Kalyan-Dombivli region for 130 crore

Real estate company, Bigdome Infra Private Limited, has acquired a land parcel in Kamba in Kalyan-Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan region for ₹130 crore, property registration documents accessed by Square Yards showed. Real estate company, Bigdome Infra Private Limited, has acquired a land parcel in Kamba in Kalyan-Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan region for ₹ 130 crore. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The land parcel was purchased for a transaction value of Rs. 129.86 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The total land parcel was purchased across two transactions from multiple owners and was registered between February and March 2025, it showed.

According to the registration documents accessed by Square Yards, transactions in the area covered a total of 68.91 hectares (~8,24,156 square yards), with a total stamp duty payment of ₹7.95 crore.

Bigdome Infra Private Limited is a privately incorporated company registered on February 28, 2024. Based in Maharashtra, the company focuses on real estate activities, with its registered office located in Pune.

Kamba is an emerging locality in the Kalyan region of Maharashtra. In terms of connectivity, Kamba benefits from its proximity to key urban centers such as Kalyan, Ambernath, and Thane. The locality is accessible via major roads, including National Highway 61 (NH 61), and nearby railway stations.