Brigade Group acquires 2-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, plans 400 crore premium housing project

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has acquired a 2-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road through an outright purchase. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around ₹400 crore, according to a company statement.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has acquired a 2-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road through an outright purchase. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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“Kanakapura Road has emerged as a key growth corridor in Bengaluru, driven by expanding infrastructure, improved connectivity and rising demand from homebuyers seeking a quality living environment. This acquisition aligns with our long-term residential strategy of deepening our presence in high-potential micro-markets and creating communities that are designed for the way people aspire to live. We are increasingly seeing demand for homes that offer access to quality social infrastructure and foster meaningful community experiences," said Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Brigade's footprint in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

In April, the company signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for an 8.63-acre land parcel in Gunjur to develop a 39-acre integrated residential township. The proposed development, located along the Whitefield–Sarjapur Road corridor, is planned primarily as a large-scale residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹7,200 crore, the company said.

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{{^usCountry}} The township will feature a mix of multi-generational housing options, including senior living spaces and integrated amenities, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The township will feature a mix of multi-generational housing options, including senior living spaces and integrated amenities, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The same month, the company acquired a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), the company said in a regulatory filing on April 28.

In May 2026, the company signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on a 5.6-acre land parcel in the Kompally area of Hyderabad. The project will have an estimated revenue potential of ₹850 crores, the company said.

Also Read: ₹850 crore residential project in Kompally">Hyderabad real estate: Brigade Group signs JDA for ₹850 crore residential project in Kompally

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Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading real estate developers. It has developed many projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City. The company has a presence across the residential, office and retail segments of the real estate industry. The Group's operations also span the hospitality and education sectors.

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