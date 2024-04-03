 Brigade Group signs joint development agreement for office space in Bengaluru worth ₹340 crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Brigade Group signs joint development agreement for office space in Bengaluru worth 340 crore

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The project, located in Whitefield, will have a leasable area of 3 lakh sq ft, and a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹340 crore.

Brigade Enterprises Limited has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company Private Limited to develop an office space in Bengaluru worth 340 crore.

Brigade Enterprises Limited has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company Private Limited to develop an office space in Bengaluru worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>340 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexel)
Brigade Enterprises Limited has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company Private Limited to develop an office space in Bengaluru worth 340 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexel)

The project, located in Whitefield, will have a leasable area of 3 lakh sq ft, and a gross development value (GDV) of around 340 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Office market net absorption in Q1 2024 at 11.5 mn sq ft across top 8 cities

“Bengaluru continues to be the most favored office leasing market, and demand continues to improve in the Whitefield micro market. Given this property’s prime location, metro connectivity and the property’s innovative and sustainable design at the forefront, we are confident that this project will perfectly align with the growing need of an ideal solution for professionals seeking top-tier work facilities,” said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Also Read: Brigade Group plans to launch more than 6.5 mn sq ft of housing projects in Bengaluru and Chennai; Invest 2700 cr

Director of United Oxygen Company Private Limited, Ashwin Poorswani said, “We look forward to partnering with the Brigade Group on this project given their ability to deliver lasting value to office occupiers, investors, and the environment.”

Instituted in 1986, Brigade Group has completed more than 280 buildings amounting to over 83 million sq ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.

Also Read: Brigade Group signs JDA for office space in Bengaluru with a development value of 500 crore

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Real Estate / Brigade Group signs joint development agreement for office space in Bengaluru worth 340 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On