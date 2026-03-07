BSE approaches MMRDA for land in Mumbai’s BKC to expand operations

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approached the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking allotment of land in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to expand its operational footprint in Mumbai, the exchange said in a statement. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approached the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking allotment of land in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

This move follows the National Stock Exchange taking up space in the area last year.

BSE’s Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy, along with Chief Regulatory Officer Kamala Kantharaj, met Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, to discuss the identification of a suitable land parcel for the proposed expansion, it said.

The development follows the recent expansion of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in BKC, further reinforcing the business district’s position as India’s most sought-after financial and commercial hub, it said.

In recent years, the Bandra Kurla Complex has attracted interest from leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and global investment firms seeking to establish a presence in the district. This growing demand underscores BKC’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and its evolution as the epicentre of India’s financial ecosystem.

MMRDA is focused on strengthening Mumbai’s commercial infrastructure by facilitating such strategic investments. The Authority looks forward to working closely with BSE to identify a suitable land parcel and finalise its allocation. The expansion is expected further to strengthen Mumbai’s stature as India’s financial capital while boosting commercial and institutional growth in BKC, the statement said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allocated an additional plot of 5,500 sq m to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in the commercial hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹757.9 crore, MMRDA said in a statement on April, 2025.

All about BKC BKC is Mumbai's central business district (CBD) and a key hub for the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) and Fortune 500 companies. It ranks among the most expensive commercial districts in India, hosting global giants such as Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, Spotify, and Pfizer, alongside financial heavyweights including the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, and Blackstone.

The commercial district also houses major co-working spaces like WeWork and tech firms like CISCO. Additionally, BKC is home to several government offices, including the Reserve Bank of India, the GST and Income Tax departments, and the Family Court. The US Consulate’s expansive campus further solidifies BKC’s status as a powerhouse of business and governance.