Standard Chartered Bank sells office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for ₹197 crore

Standard Chartered Bank has sold an office unit at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹197 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Standard Chartered Bank has sold an office unit in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹197 crore, property registration documents accessed by Propstack show.

The transaction, registered on February 2, 2026, is located in Crescenzo Business District, also known as Parinee Crescenzo, a premium commercial development in BKC. The buyer is Advanced Realty Private Limited, the document showed.

The office unit has a chargeable area of 28,516 sq ft and was transacted at a rate of ₹69,084 per sq ft. The carpet area measures 27,003 sq ft, and the deal includes 27 car parking spaces, it showed.

Parinee Crescenzo is one of BKC’s prominent commercial towers, housing offices of leading banks, financial institutions and corporates. BKC remains Mumbai’s most expensive and sought-after office micro-market, driven by limited supply, strong occupier demand and its status as the city’s primary financial district.

A list of questions has been sent to Standard Chartered Bank and Advanced Realty. The story will be updated if a response is received.



All about BKC BKC is Mumbai's central business district (CBD) and a key hub for the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) and Fortune 500 companies. It ranks among the most expensive commercial districts in India, hosting global giants such as Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, Spotify, and Pfizer, alongside financial heavyweights including the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, and Blackstone.

The commercial district also houses major co-working spaces like WeWork and tech firms like CISCO. Additionally, BKC is home to several government offices, including the Reserve Bank of India, the GST and Income Tax departments, and the Family Court. The US Consulate’s expansive campus further solidifies BKC’s status as a powerhouse of business and governance.



Previous transactions in BKC In 2024, Bandhan Bank Ltd purchased 12 commercial units in INS Tower, BKC, for ₹135.64 crore, documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed. The financial institution had bought seven commercial units on the second floor from Orbit Enterprises, spread across an area of 13639 sq ft, for ₹82.56 crore and paid a stamp duty of ₹4.95 crore on it.

Last year, Qatar National Bank renewed its 8,079 sq ft office lease at Maker Maxity in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at a starting monthly rent of ₹62.6 lakh, or ₹775 per sq ft, among the highest commercial lease rates in the country, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Apple expanded its office footprint in BKC last year, renewing a 31,023 sq ft space at a monthly rent of ₹2.04 crore. Previously, the company had leased a 6,526 sq ft space at ₹50 lakh per month. The smaller space is priced at ₹768 per sq ft, while the larger one is leased at ₹660 per sq ft per month.

Playback singer Kailash Kher had also purchased commercial office space in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹10.5 crore. The office space was purchased in a building named Trade Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai, which is also known as India's costliest commercial business district (CBD).