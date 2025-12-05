Brokerage firm Sharekhan Ltd sells office space in Mumbai's Dadar for ₹45 crore

Indian stock broking firm Sharekhan Limited has sold an office space in Mumbai's Dadar area for ₹45 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Indian stock broking firm Sharekhan Limited has sold an office space in Mumbai's Dadar area for ₹45 crore.(Representational Image) (Unsplash )

The company had purchased the office space in November 2010, for over ₹31 crore, indicating over 42% appreciation in 15 years.

The office space, located in a building named 'The Ruby', has been purchased by DE-Max Fincap Advisors Private Limited, which currently has its office premises in the same building, according to the documents.

According to property registration documents, the buyer acquired the space from Sharekhan Limited for ₹45 crore, for which a stamp duty payment of ₹3.27 crore and a registration fee of ₹ 30,000 have been paid.

The office space was sold along with a total of 20 parking spaces, for which the deal was registered on December 3, 2025.

The purchased office unit spans 11,820 sq ft carpet area and is located on the 18th floor (South West Wing) of the 20-storey building ‘The Ruby’, situated in Mumbai’s prime commercial belt near Dadar station and the city’s central business corridors.

An email query sent to Sharekhan Limited did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received. The buyer, DE-Max Fincap Advisors Pvt Ltd, could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Qatar National Bank renews 8,079 sq ft office lease in Mumbai's BKC for five years at a monthly rent of ₹63 lakh

Recent office transactions in the Mumbai real estate market In another office transaction, Kalpataru Group sold six built-to-suit office spaces in its commercial project, Kalpataru Virtus, in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli to global maritime firm Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) for ₹304.05 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: Kalpataru sells commercial office space near Mumbai to German maritime firm Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement for ₹304 cr

The transaction covers 93,226 sq ft of usable RERA carpet area and 1.02 lakh sq ft of built-up area within the Kalpataru Virtus project. The deal was registered on November 4, 2025, as per the documents.

In September 2025, Mumbai-based real estate developer Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd bought back a commercial office building in Mumbai’s Kalina area from HDFC Bank Ltd for ₹211 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Propstack. The property, Raheja Centre Point, has a built-up area of 49,359 sq ft on a 2,464 sq m plot, according to the registration documents.

In April 2025, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹8 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Kumar purchased the property in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, marking a 65% appreciation in value, according to Square Yards.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sells office space in Mumbai's Lower Parel for ₹8 crore, nets 65% return on investment

The office, located in One Place Lodha, has a carpet area of 1,146 sq ft. The buyers, Vipul Shah and Kashmira Shah, also acquired two car parking spaces as part of the deal, which was registered on April 16, 2025.