Chennai property tax online payment: Homeowners’ guide for 2025

Chennai's civic body, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has streamlined its property tax collection system for 2025, making it easier for residents to pay dues online. Through the state government's official website (https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in), homeowners can complete the process within minutes, avoiding long queues at civic offices offline. Chennai’s Greater Chennai Corporation has simplified 2025 property tax payments, letting residents pay quickly online via https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in, avoiding offline queues. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

According to civic officials, the initiative is aimed at improving transparency and compliance, while providing citizens with a hassle-free digital alternative.

Assessment of property tax in Chennai

According to the GCC circulars, for the assessment of property tax in Chennai, citizens can submit their application either online or offline. Through the official portal at chennaicorporation.gov.in, applicants must first create a user ID and password using their name, mobile number, or email ID. Once registered, they are required to provide details such as division, name of assessee, property location, area, street name, door number, and contact number. Along with this, hard copies of supporting documents like the registered property documents, the filled application form, and the last tax paid receipt (in case of demolition and reconstruction or earlier vacant land tax payment) must also be submitted.

Alternatively, citizens can file their requests at TACTV (FULL FORM) counters within Greater Chennai Corporation premises or at the respective Zonal Offices/Headquarters. In both cases, they need to submit a request letter with property and contact details, copies of registered property documents, a filled-in application form (Form-6), and a copy of the latest property or vacant land tax receipt where applicable. After submission, an acknowledgement is sent via SMS, confirming that the request has been received by the civic body.

How to pay property tax online in Chennai?

To pay property tax online in Chennai, residents need to visit the official portal at tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in and select Greater Chennai Corporation from the dropdown list.

They can then enter property details such as zone, ward number, or the property ID available on previous tax receipts. Once the information is submitted, the system instantly displays the pending tax dues. Payment can be made securely using net banking, UPI, debit, or credit cards.

Once the transaction is complete, an acknowledgement is generated on the portal. This digital receipt can be downloaded and stored for future reference, ensuring that the entire process of paying property tax in Chennai is quick, transparent, and hassle-free without the need to visit a zonal office.

Can you modify the property tax in Chennai?

For the modification of property tax in Chennai, citizens can submit their applications either online or offline. Through the official portal at chennaicorporation.gov.in, applicants first need to create a user ID and password using their name, mobile number, or email ID, according to the GCC circular. After logging in, they must provide details such as division, name of the assessee, property location, street name, door number, and contact number. Along with this, hard copies of the registered property documents, a filled-in application form, and the last tax receipt, if available, must also be submitted in case of demolition, reconstruction, or when vacant land tax has already been paid.

After submission, the application is scrutinised by an assessor, who inspects the newly constructed or modified property and forwards the proposal to the concerned officer. Following field verification and review by the assessment committee, the proposal is either approved or returned for corrections.

Once approved, a new assessment order (Notice 6) is issued to the property owner, who is also notified through SMS. Citizens also have the option to appeal against the assessment using the same process, by submitting their request online, at TACTV counters, or at zonal offices with the necessary documents, the GCC circular said.