Prestige Group eyes 50,000 crore home sales by FY29-30; to expand into new markets, focus on 2–3 cr segment

Bengaluru-based real estate major Prestige Group plans to achieve ₹50,000 crore in home sales by FY29-30, nearly tripling last year’s ₹17,000 crore, Zayd Noaman, Executive Director, CMD’s office, Prestige Group, told HT.com. Prestige Group aims for ₹ 50,000 crore home sales by FY30, nearly triple last year’s ₹ 17,000 crore, said Zayd Noaman, Executive Director.(File Photo)

With a presence across 13 cities, Prestige Group is now eyeing new markets. “We’re actively exploring Pune, Gurugram, and Noida, cities where we have not yet launched residential projects but see significant growth potential,” said Noaman.

He said that the company’s focus will be on the ₹2–3 crore segment, which captures the bulk of genuine housing demand, while also pursuing marquee projects in premium locations.

Pipeline for FY26

For FY26, the Group has lined up launches worth over ₹43,500 crore across 25 projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Goa. It kicked off the year with record project launches in Q1 FY26 worth more than ₹13,500 crore, including The Prestige City Indirapuram, the company’s maiden launch in the NCR region, and Prestige Pallavaram Gardens in Chennai, Noaman pointed out.

The Group also plans to add around ₹30,000 crore of new developments in FY26, with notable projects such as Prestige Falcon City Luxe, Evergreen at Prestige Raintree Park, and Prestige Southern Star Phase 2 in Bengaluru; Prestige Horizon Heights in Mumbai; and Mayflower at The Prestige City Indirapuram in NCR.

In its Q1 FY26 investor presentation, Prestige reported a residential pipeline of 44 ongoing projects spanning 95 million sq ft and 35 upcoming projects covering 46 million sq ft. These projects are spread across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, NCR, Chennai, Kochi, Mangaluru, Ooty, Calicut and Goa.

The company closed FY25 with sales of ₹1.70 lakh crore, compared with ₹2.10 lakh crore in FY24, while average realisation rose to ₹14,113 per sq ft, reflecting a 16% compounded annual growth rate over the last five years. Collections for the year stood at ₹1.20 lakh crore, with nearly 5,919 homes sold. For FY25, Mumbai contributed the largest share of sales at 39%, followed by Bengaluru and NCR.

Commercial and retail expansion

The group continues to strengthen its diversification strategy across residential, commercial, retail, and services. In Q1 FY26, residential remained the largest revenue contributor with ₹1,573 crore, followed by offices at ₹160 crore, retail at ₹73 crore, and services at ₹137 crore, according to its investor presentation. The company also filed its draft red herring prospectus for Prestige Hospitality Ventures with SEBI in April 2025, marking a formal entry into hospitality as a separate vertical.

In commercial real estate, Prestige has 13 ongoing projects spanning 24 million sq ft, including key developments such as Prestige Tech Forest, Prestige Tech Hub, and The Prestige in Mumbai, according to its Q1 FY26 investors’ presentation. The upcoming pipeline comprises 11 projects across 14 million sq ft, notably Prestige Landmark in Bengaluru and Prestige Forest Hills Mulund Phase 2 in Mumbai.

In retail, the company is developing 13 malls totalling 12.4 million sq ft, with projects such as Forum One OMR in Chennai, Forum at The Prestige City in Hyderabad, and Forum at TPC Indirapuram in NCR.