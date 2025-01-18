Menu Explore
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Hotel prices in Navi Mumbai touch 90,000 for a night, booked for the weekend

ByHT Real Estate News
Jan 18, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Coldplay's concert on January 18, 19 and 21 in Navi Mumbai has led to hotel prices shooting up to anything between ₹25,000 to close to ₹90,000 a night

Hotels within 20 km of the Coldplay concert venue DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai near Mumbai are fully booked or are charging 25,000 to close to 90,000 for a room on January 18.

Hotels within 20 km of the Coldplay concert venue DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai near Mumbai are fully booked. (Picture for representational purposes only)(REUTERS)
Hotels within 20 km of the Coldplay concert venue DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai near Mumbai are fully booked. (Picture for representational purposes only)(REUTERS)

As part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’, the British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.

Hotel aggregator apps show that most hotels, including five-star properties near DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, are fully booked for the weekend during Coldplay's India tour.

According to MakeMyTrip listings, the Courtyard by Marriott near the venue in Nerul, Mumbai, has no rooms available.

On Agoda, another hotel aggregator app, a room for two in the Courtyard by Marriott is available at over 88,000 on January 18 night.

After the Coldplay show was announced in September 2024, tickets available on BookMyShow were sold out within minutes. After the rush for tickets, Coldplay announced a third show on January 21.

Also Read: Mumbai hotels raise rates to nearly 5 lakh for the three nights when Coldplay will perform

A hotel named Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, a room for two is being sold at 26,000 for two people on January 18, according to hotel listings on MakeMyTrip

According to hotel listings on MakeMyTrip, a few kilometres from the venue in Turbhe, another hotel, Fern Residency, is charging 21,000 for one room for two people on the night of January 18.

Also Read: Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Hotel rates go through the roof, much beyond New Year prices

Hotel rates touch the roof ahead of Coldplay’s performance

Typically, hotel rates are high during long weekends, vacations and New Year celebrations in the city. The trend continues this weekend because of the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: Housing sales across top 8 cities dip by 26% in Q4 2024, launches down by 33%: Proptiger

For example, MakeMyTrip has listed a room in Taj Ends Land in Bandra, Mumbai, for almost 30,000 for a night on January 18.

