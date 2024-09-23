Mumbai hotels raise rates to nearly 5 lakh for the three nights when Coldplay will perform

Hotels within 20 kms of the venue in Navi Mumbai where Coldplay is due to perform in January, are charging up to ₹5 lakh for three nights, a hike so steep that it bests even New Year's Eve prices. Hotels within 20 kms of the venue in Navi Mumbai where Coldplay is due to perform in January, are charging up to ₹ 5 lakh for three nights((Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO))

Most of the hotels, including five-star properties, in the vicinity of DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai are now fully booked on January 18, January 19 and January 21, the dates Coldplay set for their India tour, show hotel aggregator apps.

Coldplay concert spikes hotel tariff in Mumbai

For example, Courtyard by Marriott near the venue and Taj Vivanta in Vashi, Navi Mumbai do not have any rooms available, according to MakeMyTrip.

Hotels are clearly looking to make a killing from the crazy demand to attend the live concerts by Coldplay. Tickets available on BookMyShow were sold out within minutes. Coldplay announced a third show on January 21 after the mad rush for tickets.

A hotel in Vashi named Fortune Select Exotica, part of the ITC Hotel Group, is charging ₹2.45 lakh for one room for three people for three nights between January 17 and 20.

A few kilometers away from the venue in Turbhe, Fern Residency is charging almost ₹2 lakh for one room for two people for three nights coinciding with the Coldplay show.

Regenza by Tunga, another hotel in Vashi, Navi Mumbai is charging ₹4.45 lakh for three nights during the concert, according to MakeMyTrip.

These hotels usually charge between ₹7,000 and ₹30,000 for a night for one room, show hotel aggregator apps.

Typically, one encounters such high hotel rates during the year-end and a few days after. But even those rates pale in comparison to what hotels are charging during the days Coldplay will perform in Mumbai.

For example, Taj Ends Land in Bandra, Mumbai is listing a room for two at ₹34,000+ for a night on January 17. The hotel is offering ₹32,000+ a room for one night on December 31, according to Agoda.