Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Hotel rates go through the roof, much beyond New Year prices

Hotels within 20 kms of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue which boasts of a seating capacity of almost 1.32 lakh, where Coldplay is due to perform in January, are charging up to ₹1.60 lakh for a two-night stay, a hike so steep that it beats even New Year's Eve prices.

Room rent rates have gone not only for five-star properties but also for three-star and economy hotels.

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, for instance, which is around 9 km away from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is charging ₹1.61 lakh for a room for two people between January 24 and 26, according to MakeMyTrip app.

The same hotel is charging over ₹30,000 for a room for two people for two nights between January 17 to 19, as per MakeMyTrip.

Another hotel, Taj Skyline which is around 18 km away from the venue, is charging ₹1.20 lakh a room for two people between January 24 and 26, which is higher than their tariff of more than ₹20,000 a night for a room on New Year's eve between December 31 to January 2, according to MakeMyTrip.

The Fern Residency, Ahmedabad which is around 5 km away from the venue, is charging ₹1.15 lakh for two nights for two people between January 24 to 26 compared to ₹11,474 for two nights during New Year's eve between December 31 to January 2, MakeMyTrip search shows.

In case of Ramada by Wyndham Ahmedabad, which is around 6 km away from the venue, the hotel is sold out between January 24 to 26, according to a search on hotel aggregator Agoda’s app.

Sarovar Portico Kalupur, Ahmedabad, is charging around ₹10,000 a night between January 24 to 26 compared to around ₹10,000 for two nights on New Year's eve between December 31 to January 2, according to data on Agoda.

HT.com reached out to Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad via email, but did not receive a response. The story will be updated if a response is received.