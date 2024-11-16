Menu Explore
Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Hotel rates go through the roof, much beyond New Year prices

ByHT Real Estate News
Nov 16, 2024 11:51 AM IST

With Coldplay planning to hold its biggest ever show in Ahmedabad in January 2025, room tariffs in hotels have gone up to ₹1.60 lakh for a two-night stay

With the British rock band Coldplay all set to hold their biggest ever show in Ahmedabad early next year, a few hotels are upping the ante by offering rooms for ₹1.60 lakh for two nights, much beyond New Year rates.

With the British rock band Coldplay all set to hold their biggest ever show in Ahmedabad early next year, a few hotels are upping the ante by offering rooms for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.60 lakh for two nights, much beyond New Year rates.
With the British rock band Coldplay all set to hold their biggest ever show in Ahmedabad early next year, a few hotels are upping the ante by offering rooms for 1.60 lakh for two nights, much beyond New Year rates.

Hotels within 20 kms of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue which boasts of a seating capacity of almost 1.32 lakh, where Coldplay is due to perform in January, are charging up to 1.60 lakh for a two-night stay, a hike so steep that it beats even New Year's Eve prices.

Also Read: Mumbai hotels raise rates to nearly 5 lakh for the three nights when Coldplay will perform

Coldplay concert leads to a spike in hotel tariff in Ahmedabad

Room rent rates have gone not only for five-star properties but also for three-star and economy hotels.

Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, for instance, which is around 9 km away from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is charging 1.61 lakh for a room for two people between January 24 and 26, according to MakeMyTrip app.

The same hotel is charging over 30,000 for a room for two people for two nights between January 17 to 19, as per MakeMyTrip.

Another hotel, Taj Skyline which is around 18 km away from the venue, is charging 1.20 lakh a room for two people between January 24 and 26, which is higher than their tariff of more than 20,000 a night for a room on New Year's eve between December 31 to January 2, according to MakeMyTrip.

Also Read: Ahmedabad hotel cancels guest’s 1800 per night reservation as Coldplay concert sends prices soaring

The Fern Residency, Ahmedabad which is around 5 km away from the venue, is charging 1.15 lakh for two nights for two people between January 24 to 26 compared to 11,474 for two nights during New Year's eve between December 31 to January 2, MakeMyTrip search shows.

In case of Ramada by Wyndham Ahmedabad, which is around 6 km away from the venue, the hotel is sold out between January 24 to 26, according to a search on hotel aggregator Agoda’s app.

Sarovar Portico Kalupur, Ahmedabad, is charging around 10,000 a night between January 24 to 26 compared to around 10,000 for two nights on New Year's eve between December 31 to January 2, according to data on Agoda.

Also Read: Ahmedabad real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 3-acre land in Vastrapur with a revenue potential of 1,300 crore

HT.com reached out to Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad via email, but did not receive a response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

