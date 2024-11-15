Ahmedabad hotel cancels guest’s 1800 per night reservation as Coldplay concert sends prices soaring

After the announcement of British band Coldplay’s fourth show in Ahmedabad, hotel room rates in the Gujarat city have seen a steep surge. Fans and travellers eager to witness the iconic band’s performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 have shared screenshots highlighting the inflated prices on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Chris Martin at the Coldplay concert.(REUTERS)

Fans share booking frustrations

A digital content creator took to X to share his personal experience. He wrote, “Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced. Just got an email saying booking is cancelled. I booked 1 night stay at 1800/-. Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within a few hours.” Alongside his post, the user named Samarth also shared a screenshot of the email confirming the cancellation. HT.com has reached out to the hotel for a statement and will update the story once a response is received.

Coldplay’s Indian tour schedule

The band, which has a huge following in India, is set to perform three back-to-back shows in Mumbai before heading to Ahmedabad. Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai are scheduled for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as part of their ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’. Tickets for these Mumbai performances, released last month, sold out within hours, underscoring the band's immense popularity.

The Indian leg of the tour is being organised by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with Live Nation, the global tour promoter. The band shared the announcement on X, saying, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED for Coldplay: The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.”

Hotel prices reach new heights

Within hours of the announcement, X users flooded the platform with posts showcasing the sudden spike in hotel rates. User @UjvalChopra wrote, “Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just skyrocketed.”

Another user, @PritiJain, shared a screenshot revealing an eye-watering rate of ₹53,200 per night for a room in Ahmedabad, leaving potential attendees both shocked and disheartened by the rising accommodation costs.

The demand for rooms around the Narendra Modi Stadium has continued to grow, reflecting the excitement surrounding Coldplay’s anticipated performance.