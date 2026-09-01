Chandigarh, Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday began a week-long protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border in support of various demands, including opposition to the proposed India-US trade deal. SKM begins week-long protest at Chandigarh-Mohali border

Farmers from across Punjab arrived in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles and assembled at the protest site, carrying ration and other essential items.

Several farmer bodies, including Bharti Kisan Union , BKU , BKU and Kirti Kisan Union, are participating in the protest, which will continue till September 7.

SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said around 2,000 tractor-trolleys were expected to reach the site by Tuesday evening.

Some farmers had arrived at the protest site on Monday evening, he said.

"We have come here to press the Centre and the Punjab government to accept our demands," Lakhowal said.

Among their major demands are fixing the minimum support price for agricultural produce based on the C2 plus 50 per cent formula and waiving the debts of farmers and farm labourers.

The farmers are also opposing the proposed India-US trade deal, claiming it is against the interests of agriculture and the national interest.

They have demanded the withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, alleging that it would lead to the complete privatisation of the electricity sector.

The farmers are also seeking withdrawal of the proposed Seed Bill, 2025, claiming that it would weaken the rights of states in matters related to seed research, development and other activities, strengthen centralisation and enable domestic and foreign corporate companies to establish a monopoly in the seed sector.

They have also demanded repeal of the Dam Safety Act, alleging that it "encroaches upon the ownership rights of states over dams".

In view of the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, authorities have diverted vehicular traffic on the road stretch from Faidan barrier towards Chandigarh on Purv Marg.

The road stretch from the T-point at Sector 48 light point towards the internal road of Sector 48-49 and from Sector 49/50 towards Chandigarh has also been restricted.

The public has been advised to use alternate routes, according to a Chandigarh Police advisory.

The Mohali Police has closed the road from IISER Chowk to Bestech Mall in Phase 11 and the Jagatpura-Chandigarh road. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes to enter Chandigarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.