e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / Coronavirus lockdown will delay construction in top 7 cities, hit housing sales: Report

Coronavirus lockdown will delay construction in top 7 cities, hit housing sales: Report

Prashant Thakur, director and head of research at ANAROCK Property Consultants, said of the total 15.62 lakh units under construction, nearly 57 per cent or 8.9 lakh units are in MMR and NCR.

real-estate Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The strict advisories for complete lockdown across the Indian cities due to coronavirus will also impact housing sales during the upcoming festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Navratri and Ugadi which are usually considered auspicious by several homebuyers to purchase homes.
The strict advisories for complete lockdown across the Indian cities due to coronavirus will also impact housing sales during the upcoming festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Navratri and Ugadi which are usually considered auspicious by several homebuyers to purchase homes.(AP)
         

The lockdown to battle the spread of coronavirus will largely affect housing sales and also lead to a delay in completion of real estate projects, according to a report.

More than 15.62 lakh units, launched between 2013 and 2019, are under construction in the top 7 cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, ANAROCK Property Consultant said.

Prashant Thakur, director and head of research at ANAROCK Property Consultants, said of the total 15.62 lakh units under construction, nearly 57 per cent or 8.9 lakh units are in MMR and NCR.

“Both these regions already have a backlog of lakhs stalled units. With construction activity almost coming to a standstill, homebuyers will have to brace themselves for another wave of delayed project deliveries,” Thakur added.

The strict advisories for complete lockdown across the Indian cities due to coronavirus will also impact housing sales during the upcoming festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Navratri and Ugadi which are usually considered auspicious by several homebuyers to purchase homes.

“Another fallout of the lockdown is that many key markets will have almost zero construction activity at the project sites. This will further strain several developers’ financial health,” Thakur said.

According to the data by ANAROCK, MMR has the highest under construction stock with around 4.65 lakh units. This is 30 per cent of the overall under construction stock across the top 7 cities.

NCR is right next with 27 per cent or over 4.25 lakh units in various stages of construction.

Pune has about 2.62 lakh units in different stages of construction. It is followed by Bengaluru with around 2.02 lakh units and Kolkata with about 90,670 units under construction.

Hyderabad has about 64,250 under-construction units, while Chennai with around 54,200 units has the least stock. Both these cities together comprise 8 per cent share of overall under-construction units, the report said.

tags
top news
5 more coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal; follows up with a request
5 more coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal; follows up with a request
Coronavirus LIVE update: India bans export of drug tested for Covid-19 cure
Coronavirus LIVE update: India bans export of drug tested for Covid-19 cure
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news