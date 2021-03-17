DDA floats tender for Dilshad Garden redevelopment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited a request for proposal for the in-situ redevelopment of a slum cluster in Dilshad Garden that will be the second project to be developed on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis like Katputhli Colony.

A senior DDA official said, “The plan is to rehabilitate 3,367 slum households in this project that will be implemented on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis. Spread over 6.2 hectares, the project will be developed at a cost of ₹468.10 crore. All eligible slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in 60% of the land area, while the balance land will be used by the developer for commercial purpose to finance the project.”

The official added, “All eligible slum dwellers will get a dwelling unit of size approx 28 sqm (carpet area). During the development phase, they will be provided rent support of ₹6,000 per month to enable them to relocate temporarily.”

This project is part of DDA’s plan to start work on 26,000 flats for economically weaker sections as part of the in-situ redevelopment of slum clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the end of this year. The agency will tender six such projects by the end of March, a senior DDA official said.

These projects, located in Rohini, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Dilshad Garden, Pooth Kalan and Haiderpur, will entail the revamp of 10 JJ clusters. There are four clusters with over 4,000 households in Rohini’s sectors 18,19 and 20. Similarly, in Haiderpur and Dilshad Garden (a separate project), flats will be constructed for 1,991 and 2,645 households respectively.

Also Read | Delhi could have an accessible riverfront in a few years: DDA

“The Detailed Project Report of the six is ready. We will float the tender for one of the projects by the end of this month, and the remaining by March-end. Close to 9,600 flats will be constructed under these six projects. Tenders for more in-situ slum rehabilitation projects will be floated in the coming months. We are working on 16 other projects consisting of 30 JJ Clusters covering about 34,000 households,” the official said.

Under the Centre’s PMAY, the DDA is carrying out the in-situ redevelopment of 376 clusters on its land. In 2019, the land-owning agency started the household survey work in 23 slum clusters.

Currently, the DDA has three in-situ redevelopment projects underway at Katputhli Colony, Jailorwala Bagh and Kalkaji Extension. “Construction of 7,500 EWS houses for 3 JJ Clusters at these locations is likely to be completed by December this year,” said the official.

A senior DDA official said all the new in-situ rehabilitation projects will be implemented on the PPP basis, just like the Katputhli Colony project — the first such in-situ project.

“Learning from our past experience from Katputhli Colony project, which is likely to be constructed by the end of this year, we eased the development control norms so that the developer can recover the cost of construction and complete the work on time,” said a senior DDA official.