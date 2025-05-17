Dholera special investment region sees 10 times rise in land prices in 10 years, say developers

(PTI) Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, a planned smart city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has seen around 10 times appreciation in land prices in the past decade on increased interest from investors, say developers. Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, a planned smart city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has seen around 10 times appreciation in land prices in the past decade on increased interest from investors, say developers. (Representational image) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

As per available industry data, prices per square yard across various Town Planning (TP) Schemes in the Dholera region have increased to a high of ₹7,000 to ₹10,000, Lalit Parihar, the founder and Managing Director of Dholera-based developer Aaiji Group, said.

Prices vary from ₹3,000 to ₹7,000 per square yard for other TP schemes, showing 10 times growth in the past 10 years, Parihar said.

Also Read: GIFT City liquor permit rules eased; Real estate developers say move to attract investments

Major infrastructure projects like the international cargo airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, both set to become operational in 2025, are poised to accelerate Dholera’s development, another Dholera-based developer Ruturajsinh Chudasma, Partner, Infinity Infracon, said.

The 109-kilometer expressway is advancing swiftly, while projects like the Bhimnath-Dholera broad-gauge rail line and Vande Metro will further boost regional connectivity, the developers said.

“With infrastructure now visible on the ground, investor confidence is at an all-time high. The growth in land prices is a reflection of this shift. This data further reinforces Dholera's emergence as a high-potential real estate destination,” Parihar said.

Dholera ISR is rapidly emerging as a prime investment hub attracting investment from more than 100 companies, including Tata Electronics’ ₹91,000 crore semiconductor project.