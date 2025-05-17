Menu Explore
Dholera special investment region sees 10 times rise in land prices in 10 years, say developers

PTI |
May 17, 2025 04:41 PM IST

Dholera prices per square yard across various Town Planning Schemes in the region have increased to a high of ₹7,000 to ₹10,000, developers said

(PTI) Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, a planned smart city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has seen around 10 times appreciation in land prices in the past decade on increased interest from investors, say developers.

Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, a planned smart city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has seen around 10 times appreciation in land prices in the past decade on increased interest from investors, say developers. (Representational image) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, a planned smart city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has seen around 10 times appreciation in land prices in the past decade on increased interest from investors, say developers. (Representational image) (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

As per available industry data, prices per square yard across various Town Planning (TP) Schemes in the Dholera region have increased to a high of 7,000 to 10,000, Lalit Parihar, the founder and Managing Director of Dholera-based developer Aaiji Group, said.

Prices vary from 3,000 to 7,000 per square yard for other TP schemes, showing 10 times growth in the past 10 years, Parihar said.

Also Read: GIFT City liquor permit rules eased; Real estate developers say move to attract investments

Major infrastructure projects like the international cargo airport and the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, both set to become operational in 2025, are poised to accelerate Dholera’s development, another Dholera-based developer Ruturajsinh Chudasma, Partner, Infinity Infracon, said.

The 109-kilometer expressway is advancing swiftly, while projects like the Bhimnath-Dholera broad-gauge rail line and Vande Metro will further boost regional connectivity, the developers said.

“With infrastructure now visible on the ground, investor confidence is at an all-time high. The growth in land prices is a reflection of this shift. This data further reinforces Dholera's emergence as a high-potential real estate destination,” Parihar said.

Dholera ISR is rapidly emerging as a prime investment hub attracting investment from more than 100 companies, including Tata Electronics’ 91,000 crore semiconductor project.

