Shekhar Patel takes charge as CREDAI national president, to focus on affordable housing

Shekhar Patel, managing director of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd and former chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Gujarat, has taken charge as national president of CREDAI, a real estate body representing more than 13,000 developers across the country. Shekhar Patel, managing director of Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, has assumed charge as national president of CREDAI.

Shekhar Patel assumed the role of president of CREDAI National on April 18. The event, titled ‘The Big Shift – Change of Guard Ceremony 2025,’ took place at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.​ The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the gathering virtually.

Shekhar Patel officially took over the reins from Boman Irani, chairman and managing director of Rustomjee Group (Keystone Realtors), who now assumes the role of chairman of CREDAI National.

Shekhar Patel, speaking to reporters on April 18, outlined several key priorities aimed at advancing the Indian real estate sector. "One of them is redefining affordable housing. I believe the current cap of ₹45 lakh is outdated and should be revised annually in line with inflation," Patel said.

Patel had assumed the role of president-elect for the 2023–2025 term.

During his tenure at CREDAI Gujarat, Patel’s focus was on promoting green building practices and enhancing the real estate sector's contribution to India's GDP. Under Patel's leadership, CREDAI Gujarat pledged to upgrade 1,000 government schools across India.

Patel's company Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd is a listed company and has developed and sold over 22 million sq ft of real estate space, with another 35 million sq ft currently under development, according to the company's website.

Established in 1999, CREDAI represents a network of over 13,000 developers across 221 city chapters in 21 states.