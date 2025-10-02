Dussehra 2025: Real estate developers offer gadgets and home discounts up to ₹25 lakh this festive season

A look at festive offers this season, extending up to Dussehra 2025, shows developers rolling out a wide range of incentives: gold vouchers worth ₹5–10 lakh, gold coins, iPhones, discounts of up to ₹500 per sq ft, rewards up to ₹7 lakh, and in some cases, discounts as high as ₹25 lakh. White goods, wardrobes, and modular kitchens are also being offered as part of the package. Dussehra is the last day of the Navaratri festival. Here are a few tips for buyers planning to seal property deals this festive season (Photo for representational purposes only) (PTI)

So how do these discounts really stack up, and what should buyers keep in mind before investing? Experts say the current market is firmly a buyer’s market. With developers keen to close deals, buyers are in a strong position to negotiate aggressively and secure significant value this festive season.

Real estate prices have risen while the value of money has declined, leading to higher overall costs. To attract buyers, especially during the festive season, developers may need to offer bigger discounts. With increased profitability from past projects, developers have room to provide better festive-season deals, such as during Diwali, said Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity.

Despite the recent GST rate cuts, customers aren’t seeing direct benefits. Developers still have to account for GST input credits and brokerage costs, which effectively neutralizes any savings from lower GST rates, he said.

“Real estate developers who may have launched projects at ₹20,000 per sq ft are offering discounts of ₹500 per sq ft this festive season. For a 2,000 sq ft apartment, this discount translates to ₹10 lakh, making festive season deals more attractive,” points out Gaurav Gupta of Zeno Realty.

“Such discounts are helping close deals faster. Starting prices for apartments in Gurugram are generally ₹3–4 crore, so a discount of ₹20 lakh can be a significant motivator for buyers,” he explained.



Developers have also adjusted specifications and amenities to maintain margins, balconies may be smaller, or finishes slightly lower, to appeal to a larger audience. White goods and modular kitchens are being offered this festive season, but incentives like international tours and cars appear to be phased out. Hefty discounts are being used strategically to offload inventory and attract buyers in a recovering market, he said.

What should homebuyers keep in mind before closing a real estate deal Experts say freebies in real estate are most effective when they add tangible value or reduce the financial burden for buyers. In the mid-income segment, essentials like a free parking space or white goods provide real benefits. For high-end premium homes, lifestyle-oriented freebies tend to work better.

“When evaluating deals with freebies like air conditioners, fans, lights, or microwave ovens, buyers should first check the apartment’s cost without the freebies and consider whether they need these items, as some may already own them,” experts said.

A developer active in Yamuna Expressway close to where the Noida International Airport is coming up, is offering a 30:40:30 payment plan, a 10 gm gold coin with every low-rise booking, and free first transfer. At its newly launched project in Noida Expressway, it is offering festive benefits that go up to ₹1 crore, including a 25:25:25:25 payment plan, free first transfer, and gifts and an iPhone 17.

Offers like free parking, waived stamp duty and registration fees, or maintenance-free periods provide real savings and add value to a deal. Essentials such as air conditioners, modular kitchens, and furnishings are costs buyers would incur eventually, so having them included at no extra cost enhances overall value, say experts.