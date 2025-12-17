Elan Group to invest ₹1,600 crore for ultra luxury housing project in Gurugram

Gurugram-based Elan Group has said that it will invest nearly ₹1,600 crore to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in the city Gurugram-based Elan Group has said that it will invest nearly ₹1,600 crore to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in the city

Located in Sector 49, Gurugram, the project, Elan The Statement, is spread across about six acres. The first phase will offer 230 four-bedroom residences across five towers, with unit sizes ranging from approximately 4,300 to 4,500 sq ft.

The residences feature a two-homes-per-core layout, private lift lobbies, premium interior finishes, and detailed craftsmanship. An elevated amenity ecosystem further reinforces the project’s luxury positioning, the company said in a statement.

Designed by globally renowned London-based architectural firm Benoy, the project features a metal-and-glass façade, a rare architectural style in the region, giving the development a distinct global identity, it said.

“‘Elan The Statement’ addresses this demand with spacious layouts, a comprehensive suite of amenities curated for all age groups and a striking golden glass façade that elevates the project’s visual and experiential appeal. The potential of this location is undeniable and a development of this stature is precisely what the market here is ready for,” said Vineet Dawar, president, sales and strategy, Elan Group.

In February, Elan Group announced plans to invest around ₹3,000 crore to develop a new ultra-luxury housing project on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The company has a portfolio of 15 projects across Gurugram and New Delhi, with a total built-up area of about 25 million sq ft.