NCR-based real estate firm Elan Group has awarded a construction contract worth ₹1100 crore to Leighton Asia, part of the Australian CIMIC Group, to develop its ultra-luxury residential development, Elan The Emperor, located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Elan Group awards ₹ 1100 crore contract to Leighton Asia for luxury housing project in Gurugram

The project is part of Elan Group's 50 acre, integrated township. The contract covers nearly 5 million sq. ft. of built-up area.

The project is designed to achieve IGBC LEED Gold Certification.

Leighton Asia has been awarded significant civil and MEP contracts by Elan Group for its ongoing projects which includes Elan The Presidential, Elan The Imperial and now Elan The Emperor. The total value of these contracts is approximately ₹3000 crore. These contracts cover a total built-up area of approximately 12.5 million square feet.

Rakesh Kapoor, chairman, Elan Group, said, “With this iconic development, we are shaping a new chapter in ultra-luxury living. Partnering with Leighton Asia once again reinforces our commitment to collaborate with the finest global expertise in delivering excellence at every level.”

Brad Davey, managing director, Leighton Asia, said, “With more than two decades of on-the-ground experience in India, Leighton Asia takes pride in setting new benchmarks for quality and sustainability in large-scale residential projects. We are proud to be undertaking this prestigious project for the Elan Group.”

Juan Santamaria, executive chairman, CIMIC Group, said, “Securing further work for the Elan Group is a sign of Leighton Asia’s commitment to safety and operational excellence. We are pleased to be providing another premium residential project for the growing population of the region.”