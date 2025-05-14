Rising real estate prices: Netizens say homeownership is now a dream for the top 5%

With property prices soaring across Tier I cities, netizens say homeownership in India is increasingly becoming a goal attainable only for the top 5% of high-net-worth families. As prices rise faster than salary growth, prospective buyers on Reddit argue that waiting for a price correction may be unrealistic. Instead of hoping for a market dip, they suggest focusing on boosting purchasing power. With property prices soaring across Tier I cities, netizens say homeownership in India is increasingly becoming a goal attainable only for the top 5% of high-net-worth families. (Representational Photo)(Freepik)

"Is (home ownership) meant for the top 5% net worth families. It is not meant for every Indian, whether you like it or not. If you can’t afford a property today, you are unlikely to afford it tomorrow just by waiting for prices to fall," a post on social media platform Reddit pointed out.

“You should focus on improving your purchasing power instead of waiting and hoping,” the post said.

Redditors say suburbs are underdeveloped, leaving buyers no choice

Some of the Redditors point out that much of the challenge comes from focusing only on the top 10–25% of localities—areas that are naturally more expensive.

"These prime zones are popular for good reasons, such as their closeness to major workplaces, better safety, and stronger social infrastructure," one of the Redditors said.

Redditors said that in most developed countries, housing affordability is often managed through well-planned suburbs and satellite cities that offer solid infrastructure and connectivity.

"If a family can't afford the city centre, they move further out to neighbourhoods that are still livable, safe, and well-served. For example, in cities like New York or London, moving from Manhattan to Brooklyn, or from central London to an eastern suburb, is common and practical—thanks to reliable public transport, good schools, and self-contained communities," the post said.

However, the Redditor pointed out that in India, satellite cities and suburbs are often poorly connected, unsafe, and underdeveloped, leaving people with no choice but to stay in the city centre.

'Prices will never fall'

Despite concerns about real estate prices peaking in Tier I cities, property owners and investors remain confident about long-term value retention, especially in areas like Noida and Gurgaon.

A seller who owned a 1,730 sq ft apartment in Sector 107, Noida, managed to sell it for over ₹2 crore after holding out for more than six months, starting from an initial offer of ₹1.95 crore. The seller believes the wait was worth it, seeing the final sale as proof that prices are holding firm.

"There’s no point in buying something for ₹2.5 crore if it doesn’t meet basic expectations, but even in mid-tier localities, prices are firm and moving up. Prices will not fall, I waited for over six months to get to ₹2 crore from ₹1.95, but it's all worth it," the seller said.