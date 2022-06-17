Home / Real Estate / Even govt lands have been grabbed by fraudsters, says Goa CM
real estate

Even govt lands have been grabbed by fraudsters, says Goa CM

A day before, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe land grabbing matters. Police have received many complaints of fraudulent sales of land and even government lands have been grabbed in this way, Sawant told reporters.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(HT_PRINT)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 04:09 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Even government lands have been sold off or acquired fraudulently by land mafia in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. 

A day before, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe land grabbing matters. Police have received many complaints of fraudulent sales of land and even government lands have been grabbed in this way, Sawant told reporters. 

The Archaeology department and Registration department have also lodged complaints of fraudulent land transactions, he added. The problem of land grabbing and illegal transfers is acute in the coastal area where the demand for real estate is very high, the CM noted. 

Around 70 cases of land grabbing would be handed over to the SIT, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pramod sawant real estate news land grabbing + 1 more
pramod sawant real estate news land grabbing
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out