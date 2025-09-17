Former Lodha Developers director arrested for alleged involvement in fraud

Former director of Mumbai-based real estate developer Lodha Developers, Rajendra Lodha, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on September 17 for his alleged role in a fraud. According to a PTI report, the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch took Lodha into custody from his residence at Worli in central Mumbai. Rajendra Lodha was taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell from his residence at Worli in central Mumbai. ([Picture for representational purposes only) (HT photo)

According to the report, Lodha’s alleged involvement in the fraud came to the fore during the investigation, following which he was arrested. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody till September 23.

Lodha resigned from his post as director of Lodha Developers last month after the company's ethics committee reviewed his conduct. The PTI report said a further probe in the case is underway.

Also Read: Lodha versus Lodha: A ₹5000-crore legal battle and what’s at stake

Lodha Developers, in a regulatory filing earlier in the day, said the company maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct, irrespective of the seniority or position of the individual concerned.

"In continuation of our intimation dated August 18, 2025, about the resignation of Mr Rajendra Lodha as a director of the Company and based on information through inquiries, it has been decided to refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for investigation," the company said in the regulatory filing.

Also Read: Lodha versus Lodha: Real estate tycoons settle trademark dispute through mediation

According to the regulatory filing, the Lodha Developers said that on August 17, 2025, Rajendra Lodha resigned from all positions held within the organisation at the company's request.

Also Read: Grandchildren cannot lay claim to grandparents’ property if parent is alive, rules High Court

The company said, “for the sake of transparency, we note that he is a distant relative (fourth-degree) of the company’s Managing Director and CEO (Abhishek Lodha). In light of this incident, the Company has carried out a comprehensive review of its processes in areas related to his role with an independent external firm, and their recommendations are being implemented with immediate effect.”