Godrej Properties announces the sale of over 600 plots worth over ₹1,000 crore in Panipat, Haryana

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), on February 3, announced that it has sold plots worth over ₹1,000 crore at the launch of its plotted development project, Evora Estate, located in Sector 40, Panipat. Mumbai-based listed real estate developer, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), on February 3, announced that it has sold plots worth over ₹1,000 crore at the launch of its plotted development project. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

According to the company, it has sold over 600 plots, spanning around 8 lakh square feet of saleable area since its launch in December 2025. This is GPL's first project in Panipat and marks GPL’s most successful-ever plotted development launch by the value of sales achieved.

"Strategically located on NH 44A, Evora Estate spans 43 acres and features a refined Mediterranean theme, complete with a luxurious clubhouse and premium lifestyle amenities. Designed as a premium residential plotted development, it is the company’s first project in Panipat and the fourth addition to its portfolio of residential plotted townships in North India," GPL said in the statement.

“We are deeply encouraged by the response to Evora Estate, our first plotted development in Panipat. This milestone reinforces our belief that customers across emerging markets are seeking thoughtfully designed neighbourhoods that offer long-term value and a meaningful quality of life," said, Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

“We are grateful for the trust our customers and partners continue to place in us. As we expand our presence in Haryana, our focus will remain on creating high-quality, sustainable living environments that contribute positively to the communities we serve,” Pandey said.

According to the company, Panipat’s evolution as a micro-market has been shaped by sustained infrastructure improvements, including enhanced connectivity via NH-44 and a stronger transport and industrial network. These shifts are steadily positioning the city as an attractive residential catchment in North India.

Similarly, the company on February 2, had announced that it had sold homes worth over ₹2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its project Godrej Trilogy, in Worli, Mumbai.

The project comprises three towers. In the initial launch phase, homes on select floors within two of the three towers, with a total opened inventory of approximately ₹3,500 crore, have been brought to market.