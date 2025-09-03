GST on cement cut from 28% to 18%, likely to lower construction costs and boost affordable housing

The GST Council on September 3 decided to cut the tax rate on cement from 28% to 18%, a move expected to boost the real estate sector. Affordable housing is set to benefit the most, as lower construction costs can be passed on to buyers, making homes more accessible and supporting the government’s Housing for All mission, said experts. The GST Council on September 3 cut the tax rate on cement from 28% to 18%, a move expected to boost the real estate sector, say experts. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani and NAREDCO National, said for the real estate and infrastructure sectors, the reduction of GST on critical construction materials like cement from 28% to 18% is a landmark reform. This will significantly ease input costs, improve project viability, and accelerate infrastructure development across the country.

“Affordable housing, in particular, stands to gain as reduced construction costs can be passed on to homebuyers, making homes more accessible while supporting the government’s Housing for All vision. This rationalisation is not just a boost for developers, it is a win-win for consumers, the housing sector, and India’s long-term growth story,” he said, adding GST rationalisation is a festive bonanza for Indian consumers and a strategic boost for the economy.

Deepak Kumar Jain, founder and CEO of TaxManager.in said that real estate, being one of the most labour-intensive sectors, is expected to gain significantly from the reduction of GST rates, from 28% to 18%, on key construction material such as cement. This move will help lower overall construction costs to some extent.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.