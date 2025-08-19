Gurugram real estate: Bubble or boom? ChatGPT explains the price surge and what it means for homebuyers

Property prices in Gurugram have gone up over the past three years, with some ultra-luxury projects exceeding ₹80 crore. This raises a critical question: is the market facing a speculative bubble ready to burst, or a controlled, infrastructure-driven boom? To assess whether this surge signals overheating, sustainable growth, or a potential price correction, we asked ChatGPT to break down the numbers, outline the risks, and explain what it means for homebuyers in Delhi-NCR's most closely watched real estate market. ChatGPT’s analysis of Gurugram’s real estate market highlights that prices have surged due to new infrastructure projects. This has triggered a rush of end-users and investors. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)(HT Photo)

ChatGPT noted, citing multiple market trackers, that average prices in Gurugram have risen by nearly 67 per cent since mid-2023. The Dwarka Expressway has emerged as the most speculative corridor, with rates having almost doubled in just four to five years.

“This surge has been fuelled by new infrastructure projects such as the expressway itself and the upcoming urban extension roads, which have created a rush of both end-users and investors trying to secure homes before values climb further,” ChatGPT responded to a prompt on whether the Gurugram market is in a bubble.

Sales figures, however, suggest the market is not collapsing under its own weight just yet. NCR clocked over 14,000 unit sales in the June quarter of 2025, down year-on-year but still strong enough to absorb a large pipeline of new launches. At the same time, luxury housing in Gurugram continues to attract record demand, with DLF and other developers reporting sold-out projects worth thousands of crores within weeks of launch.

ChatGPT pointed out that critics warn that affordability is being stretched well beyond income growth, particularly for the middle class. Chartered accountants and analysts have described the surge as a “FOMO-driven bubble” in certain pockets, where investor enthusiasm rather than sustainable demand is dictating prices. The Haryana government’s proposed hikes in circle rates in new sectors could add another layer of pressure on buyers.

“The consensus among market watchers is that Gurugram may not yet be in a broad-based bubble. For buyers, this means weighing the stability offered by infrastructure-backed demand against the risks of overpaying in an overheated market,” ChatGPT said.

Property prices in Gurugram

A report by Anarock reveals that NCR saw a steep 27% year-on-year rise in average residential prices in Q1 2025, driven by a surge in luxury and ultra-luxury housing (priced above ₹1.5 crore). In Q2 2025, these segments accounted for 82% of all new supply, 42% luxury and 40% ultra-luxury, totalling around 18,760 units. Notably, there were no new launches in the affordable segment (below ₹40 lakh), pushing average prices further up. Despite the price growth, housing sales dipped 14% year-on-year.

Also Read: Gurugram homebuyers hit by steep hike in circle rates, face higher stamp duty burden

Along the Dwarka Expressway, those gains were even starker, launch prices nearly doubled from ₹9,434/sq ft in 2020 to ₹18,668/sq ft in 2024

What’s fueling the surge?

Chat GPT pointed out that consistent demand and better connectivity, especially via the Dwarka Expressway and the upcoming metro, have driven strong buyer interest across corridors. Luxury demand is skyrocketing.

DLF’s ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram sold 173 units worth $1.4 billion (over ₹11,500 crore) in just nine weeks. In Q1 2025, luxury and ultra-luxury units (priced above ₹1.5 crore) accounted for 82% of new launches in NCR, and Gurugram continues to lead premium launches. NRI investments and limited supply add further pressure. Average rates reportedly jumped from ₹7,500 to ₹19,500 per sq ft by 2024, a staggering 160% climb, driven by intense competition for land and premium properties. Market data also suggests a transition to stability: average quarterly growth has moderated to 2–5%, rather than runaway spikes, it noted.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II: Impact on NCR housing, commercial and warehousing markets

Citing market trackers, ChatGPT said that the real estate cycle is maturing rather than overheating. Even as overall supply grows, Gurugram accounted for nearly half of the 26,000-plus units launched across NCR in 2024, and there's growing frustration over the lack of mid-segment housing. Many Reddit users voiced disappointment that average buyers are increasingly priced out. One lamented that Gurugram’s "dream of homeownership is slipping further out of reach for the common man."

This is what real estate experts have to say

Real estate experts told HT.com that continued investor activity in Gurugram’s premium housing segment could push prices to unsustainable levels. If this trend persists, a supply overhang may emerge in the next 2–4 years as early investors look to exit, potentially straining the resale market. They note that the next 12–18 months will be crucial in determining whether the current growth cycle holds or gives way to a course correction.

While concerns of a crash are largely dismissed, given that less than 5% of bookings in FY24 were cancelled or transferred, indicating low speculation, experts also point out that today’s investors are typically not short-term flippers. That said, a sharp correction is seen as unlikely, though prices in the luxury segment are expected to stabilise across Gurugram in the coming quarters, they add.

Signature Global chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal dismissed crash concerns, noting that less than 5% of bookings in FY24 were cancelled or transferred, an indicator of low speculation.

“The current investor is not a short-term flipper. These are long-haul players. The buyer mix is around 60:40 between investors and end-users,” he said. For example, an under-construction ₹4 crore unit requires a ₹1 crore upfront payment plus GST, making bulk investment a high-commitment play,” he said.