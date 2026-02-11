Hyderabad real estate: Property registrations dip 14% YoY to 4,686 units in January, premium segment cools

Residential property registrations in Hyderabad dipped 14% year-on-year (YoY) to 4,686 units in January 2026 from 5,464 in the same month last year. Properties worth over ₹2,917 crore were registered in January this year, down by 16% from ₹3,463 crore in January last year, according to Telangana Registration and Stamps Department data accessed by Knight Frank India. Residential property registrations in Hyderabad fell 14% YoY to 4,686 units in January 2026, while transaction value declined 16% to ₹2,917 crore, according to Knight Frank India. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

“January 2026 reflected a measured moderation in Hyderabad’s residential registrations, with overall volumes declining 14% year on year. This was largely driven by a 17% drop in registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore, a segment that had recorded sustained premium-led growth through 2025,” Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

Despite this normalisation in volumes, the segment continued to command 44% of the total transaction value while accounting for 15% of overall registrations, highlighting the continued depth of demand for higher-value housing in the market,” he said.



Also Read: Here’s why Hyderabad is outpacing Bengaluru in attracting Global Capability Centres

Premium housing cools after a strong 2025 run According to Knight Frank India, registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore declined 17% YoY in January 2026 to 684 units from 823 units last year.

“Most registered properties in Hyderabad ranged between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft, comprising 65% of total registrations. Units above 2,000 sq ft comprised of 14% of the transactions during 2025,” the report said.

Knight Frank India said that Rangareddy district, which typically anchors high-value residential deals in Hyderabad, saw registrations fall 27% YoY, contributing significantly to the overall decline. Its share of total registrations dropped from 41% in January 2025 to 34% in January 2026. However, established micro-markets such as Gachibowli and Kondapur continued to support demand for premium apartments, indicating that buyer appetite remains resilient despite fewer transactions.

“At the district level, Medchal–Malkajgiri accounted for the bulk of registrations at 46%, followed by Rangareddy at 34%. Hyderabad district contributed to 19% of total registrations, and Sangareddy contributed to the remaining 1%,” the report said.



Also Read: Hyderabad residential property registrations up 14% in Dec 2025; transaction value rises 23%

Pricing remains stable The weighted average price of transacted residential properties rose by 1% YoY during January 2026. Among the districts, Rangareddy registered the sharpest increase of 8% YoY, reflecting its emergence as a key hub for both residential and commercial development, the report said.

“Beyond the concentration of bulk transactions, homebuyers also gravitated toward plush properties featuring larger sizes and superior amenities. The top five deals in January 2026 involved properties valued above INR 6 crore, with four of these transactions recorded in Rangareddy (West), while one was in Hyderabad (Central),” it said.