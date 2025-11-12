Hyderabad residential registrations jump 5% YoY in September to 6,194 homes: Knight Frank

Hyderabad registered a total of 6,194 residential properties in October 2025, up by 5% from 5,894 properties in the same period last year. The total value of the properties registered in October surged by 25% YoY to ₹4,512 crore, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data accessed by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad registered 6,194 homes in October 2025, up 5% YoY, with the total value rising 25% to ₹4,512 crore, according to Knight Frank India. (Representational photo) (File Photo )

Between January and October 2025, Hyderabad saw 61,699 property registrations, down 5% from last year, but the total registered value rose 25% to ₹43,048 crore, the Knight Frank report said.

The sharpest growth came from homes priced above ₹1 crore, where registrations surged 73% YoY to 1,398 units worth ₹2,429 crore. “This segment made up 23% of total registered properties in the month of October 2025, rising from 14% in October 2024. In value terms, homes priced above ₹1 crore contributed a dominant 54% of the total transaction value, underscoring the city’s sustained demand for premium housing,” it said.

Property registrations in the ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore category declined 12% to 1,410 units, while homes priced below ₹50 lakh dropped 3% to 3,384 units, the report said.



Also Read: Hyderabad residential registrations jump 35% YoY in September to 6,612 homes

Most properties registered in October ranged between 1,000 and 2,000 sq. ft., constituting 68% of total registrations, while homes above 2,000 sq. ft. grew to 16%, up from 14% in 2024.

Among districts, Rangareddy led with 47% of total registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (39%) and Hyderabad district (14%). The weighted average price of homes rose 15% YoY, led by a 22% spike in Rangareddy, driven by new residential and commercial developments, Knight Frank India said.



Also Read: Telangana RERA pulls up Hyderabad builders for failing to complete infrastructure, disclosing details of joint project

The top five deals in October 2025 involved properties valued above ₹10 crore, with three of these transactions recorded in Hyderabad (Central) and two in Rangareddy (West).

“Hyderabad’s residential market continues to reflect strong festive momentum,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India. “The sharp 73% surge in registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore reflects the city’s growing shift toward larger, high-value residences. This sustained demand highlights Hyderabad’s emergence as one of India’s most aspirational housing markets, defined by resilient buyer sentiment and a clear preference for quality living.”