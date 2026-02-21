‘I earn ₹1.3 lakh a month and don’t plan to marry soon’: Redditor seeks advice on buying a 1 BHK in Mumbai

A 25-year-old Mumbai-based professional earning ₹1.3 lakh a month has sparked an online debate after she sought advice on whether buying a 1 BHK apartment for ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore and renting it out is a financially sound decision, even as she is uncertain about how future marriage plans could influence her housing needs. Mumbai real estate update: A 25-year-old Mumbai-based professional earning ₹1.3 lakh a month has sparked an online debate after she sought advice on whether buying a 1 BHK apartment for ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

In the Reddit post, the woman said, “I’m (25F unmarried woman) considering buying a 1BHK in Mumbai. I’m not looking to marry for the next 2-3 years. I’m born and brought up in Mumbai and earn around INR 1.3 pm in hand. I don’t have any other personal loans.”

The woman expressed concern about how a future marriage could impact her housing plans.

“What if my future husband wants to buy a 2BHK or 3BHK for us and future kids?” she wrote, questioning whether she would eventually be expected to sell her apartment, given how difficult it is to independently purchase a larger home in Mumbai.

She said she was confused about whether she should go ahead with the purchase or wait.

In her Reddit post, she further said, "Please don’t suggest other cities, since I have lived in Mumbai and have my family/relatives here, I’m not planning to settle elsewhere and hence want to purchase in Mumbai. My budget is ₹80 lakh to ₹1crore, and I do not have any major expenses yet. My question is less from expenses or EMI or downpayment perspective and more from a finance viability standpoint."

The woman replying to the Reddit post said she has saved ₹10 lakh and plans to rent out the apartment.

Redditors caution her from the investment While the woman said she was keen to purchase the apartment, many on Reddit urged her not to go ahead with the plan, arguing it does not make financial sense.

"Average rental yields in India are about 4%-5%. A 1 BHK in Mumbai will not fetch more than ₹50,000 on average in a good area. Assuming repairs and maintenance of about 1 month's rent a year, and 1-2 months of vacancy every 2 years, your yield will be average only. Unless you plan to live there in the long term, it is not worth it. Save up for a 2 BHK with your future spouse, since you plan to get married," a user commented on the Reddit post.

Another user said she should rather invest in mutual funds. "Invest in Mutual Funds if you’re so sure you’ll sell it down the line in coming years. Real estate is a different asset class and should be treated like that," the user said.

"If your parents already have a flat and you have a place to stay. I would suggest avoid buying a house unless you can pay the whole amount in one go. Rather invest that money into the market or gold bonds and increase your net worth drastically," one user commented.

While one user said 1 BHK apartment investment in Mumbai is a good investment as it is easy to rent, and easy to sell. However, most users cautioned her before she made the decision.

One user said, "Please rethink your decision to block your savings of Rs. 10L and take a huge loan for a flat in Mumbai. You never know you may meet someone who intends to settle abroad or you may get a better job opportunity in a different city or country."

"Its always advisable to settle down into your career and family life first before making a significant big ticket purchase like a house. Also, life these days is unpredictable so its best to have some emergency fund safely invested in assets that beat inflation regularly instead of having them locked in some capital asset like real estate which takes time to liquidate," the user said.

Marriage cannot be a hindrance, but financial goals to be kept in mind A user said that marriage should not be a factor in deciding on the investment, but that it should be based solely on financial calculations.

The user said, "Buying a house at 25 changes a lot of things. Your flexibility reduces. You think twice before switching jobs, before moving areas, before taking risks. The marriage angle, honestly, isn’t the main issue. You’re trying to predict a life that hasn’t happened yet. Even if later you both want a 2BHK or 3BHK, that’s a joint decision at that time. You could sell, you could rent it out, or you could keep it as an asset. That part is manageable."

"What’s more important is understanding how different life feels once you’ve committed ₹80 lakh- ₹1 crore. Because, between stamp duty, registration, brokerage, etc., you don’t just walk in and out without cost. EMI becomes part of your monthly reality. Even if you can afford it comfortably, it mentally strains you. So don’t overthink the marriage angle. This is less about marriage and more about whether you’re ready for that level of commitment right now," the user said.