IKEA deepens India push, to begin online deliveries in Goa from December 16

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, has announced its entry into Goa through online deliveries. Starting December 16, customers can shop from a range of over 6,400 products via the IKEA app, the IKEA.in website, or shop-by-phone assistance, the company said on December 15. IKEA, has announced its entry into Goa through online deliveries (Photo for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)

With over 30% of sales coming from online channels, Goa is an important step in deepening its digital footprint. There are already nearly 10,000 IKEA family members from Goa, and with this launch, IKEA expects a further boost in sales from this market, the company said in a statement.

This launch is driven by strong search interest and sustained demand from Goa, particularly from the state’s food, hospitality and BnB segments. Customers will be able to receive their orders within 3–7 days. Alongside fast deliveries, customers can access planning, assembly and installation services, long-term warranties of 5–25 years across various furniture categories, and a 365-day return policy, the company said in a statement.

“Life at home in Goa has its own character, which is rooted in community, food, celebration and a love for easy living. Over the past year, we’ve seen a clear rise in demand from Goa through app downloads, social media enquiries and B2B interest from cafes, hostels, restaurants and BnB owners. We’re now excited to bring our thoughtfully designed range to families, young audiences, holiday-home owners, and new businesses. From outdoor furniture and hosting essentials to smart storage and festive collections, we hope IKEA becomes a part of the way Goans live, gather and create memories,” said Bhavana Jaiswal, Country E-commerce Integration Manager, IKEA India.

Nationally, IKEA welcomes 300 million visitors across channels and has a strong base of 2.7 million IKEA family members.

IKEA also offers a 365-day return policy that will help boost convenience and customer confidence. As IKEA continues to grow its presence in the country, its focus remains on creating a better everyday life for the many, now including the vibrant and warm homes of Goa, the company said.

