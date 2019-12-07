e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

India’s real estate, construction industries in deep trouble: Raghuram Rajan

There is also “significant distress in rural areas,” Rajan wrote in an opinion piece in India Today magazine. He said India is in a growth recession, defined as an economy growing at a slow pace and where unemployment is rising.

real-estate Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:09 IST
Ronojoy Mazumdar
Ronojoy Mazumdar
Bloomberg, Mumbai
India’s former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, gestures during an interview.
India’s former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, gestures during an interview.(REUTERS)
         

India’s real estate, construction and infrastructure industries are in “deep trouble,” and non-bank finance companies which lend to these sectors should have their asset quality reviewed, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

There is also “significant distress in rural areas,” Rajan wrote in an opinion piece in India Today magazine. He said India is in a growth recession, defined as an economy growing at a slow pace and where unemployment is rising.

India’s GDP growth slowed to 4.5% in the quarter ended September, a six-year low. A crisis among shadow lenders and a build-up of bad loans at banks have curbed lending in the economy.

The Reserve Bank of India should carry out an asset quality review of the non-bank finance companies, Rajan said. The central bank closely monitors the top fifty non-bank financiers, which account for about 75% of total assets in the shadow banking sector, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference on Thursday.

“We have a fairly good idea of where the vulnerabilities lie,” said Das, reiterating that the central bank won’t allow any large or systematically important non-bank lender to collapse.

tags
top news
GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News