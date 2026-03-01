India's top 28 listed realty firms sell properties worth ₹1.33 lakh cr in Apr-Dec, FY26

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) India's 28 major listed real estate companies sold properties worth nearly ₹1.33 lakh crore during the first nine months of this fiscal, led by Godrej Properties that achieved the highest sales bookings. India’s 28 major listed realty firms sold nearly ₹1.33 lakh crore worth of properties in the first nine months of this fiscal, led by Godrej Properties in sales bookings. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings or pre-sales of 28 major listed realtors stood at ₹1,32,569 crore during April-December period of 2025-26 financial year, driven mainly by strong demand for premium and luxury homes.

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked the highest sales bookings at ₹24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal, followed by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd at ₹22,327.3 crore.

DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the third position, with pre-sales of ₹16,176 crore.

Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹14,640 crore during the April-December period of FY'26.

Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹6,680 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal.

Notably, these top five developers sold properties worth nearly 84,000 crore during April-December, accounting for 63 per cent of the total pre-sales clocked by these 28 players.

Post-COVID pandemic, listed real estate developers have gained market share in the housing sales, as homebuyers are preferring brands with better financial capabilities to execute projects.

Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises sold properties worth ₹6,096.7 crore and ₹4,903 crore, respectively.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹3,859 crore. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty and Kalpataru Ltd posted sales bookings of ₹3,774.09 crore and ₹3,447 crore, respectively.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based KeystoneRealtors, which markets under the Rustomjee brand, stood at ₹2,676 crore. Another Mumbai-based player Sunteck Realty achieved sales bookings of ₹2,093 crore.

Embassy Developments Ltd posted pre-sales of ₹1,999 crore, while Delhi-NCR based Max Estates Ltd sold properties worth ₹1,900 crore.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd sold properties worth ₹1891 crore while Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's pre-sales stood at ₹1,773 crore.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd clocked pre-sales of ₹1,691 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Raymond Realty Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd stood at ₹1,504 crore and ₹1,431 crore respectively.

Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housing Ltd pre-sales stood at ₹1,131.44 crore. TARC Ltd sold properties worth ₹977 crore.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹938 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Arihant SuperstructuresLtd were ₹664.2 crore. Sri Lotus Developers and Arkade Developers Ltd sold properties worth ₹695 crore and ₹598 crore, respectively.

Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹234 crore.

Lastly, Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹361.2 crore during the first nine months of the 2025-26 financial year.

Many listed players did not report their sales bookings numbers, which of late have become an important metric to evaluate their operational performances.

Revenue recognition of the sales bookings achieved by these developers is linked to the completion of real estate projects.

Real estate developers, which are not listed on stock exchanges, generally do not report their quarterly and annual sales bookings.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the country's 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties valuing ₹1.62 lakh crore.

Godrej Properties Ltd was the largest player last fiscal in terms of sales bookings as it sold properties worth nearly ₹30,000 crore.

According to property consultants and data analytic firms like Anarock, PropEquity and PropTiger, housing sales in volume terms fell during the 2025 calendar year but grew in value terms.

The growth in sales value is because of price appreciation post COVID pandemic coupled with increase in launches and sales of homes costing above ₹1 crore per unit.