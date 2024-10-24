Kalyani Developers, also known as Kalyani Tech Park Pvt Ltd, on October 24 announced its foray into the residential real estate segment and said that it intends on investing ₹4,500 crore over the next two years on projects located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Kalyani Developers forays into housing segment; to invest ₹ 4,500 crore over next two years in Bengaluru and Hyderabad(Kalyani Developers)

The company’s investments will be directed towards land acquisition, project development, and sustainability initiatives, Kalyani Developers said in a statement.

“Over the past three decades, we’ve established a strong reputation in commercial real estate, hospitality, automobiles (with more than 75 showrooms in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Hyderabad), and renewable energy....The residential sector presents a significant opportunity for us to leverage this legacy and expertise in a way that aligns with shifting market dynamics and consumer expectations,” said A Mohan Raju, Managing Director and CEO, Kalyani Developers.

Plans on the anvil

Kalyani Developers is looking to launch three residential projects within the IT capital, across North Bengaluru, Whitefield and Kanakapura Main Road. The company is also planning a mixed-use development in Hyderabad, it said in a statement.

Besides these, Kalyani Developers is planning to infuse ₹800 crore into two hotels comprising 300 rooms each in North Bengaluru, it said, adding that construction of all the projects will be handled by the brand’s in-house team.

“Our choice of North Bengaluru as the location for our first residential launch was a strategic decision based on its rapid development and growing importance as a key real estate hub. This focused investment plan will ensure that each project embodies our commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term value creation for homeowners and investors alike," said Mohan Raju.

Since 1991, Kalyani Developers has delivered over 12 million square feet of office space across multiple projects, including Kalyani Planet Tech Park, Kalyani Magnum, Kalyani Platina, and Helios Business Park, among others.

The company's upcoming commercial developments in the IT capital include tech parks on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) spanning 3 million square feet, and a proposed BTS development in Devanahalli.