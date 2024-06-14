 Kolte-Patil Developers CEO Rahul Talele steps down, Atul Bohra to take over - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolte-Patil Developers CEO Rahul Talele steps down, Atul Bohra to take over

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Kolte-Patil developers said in a regulatory filing that CEO Rahul Talele tendered his resignation to pursue professional goals outside the organization

Listed real estate firm Kolte-Patil Developers based in Pune said on June 14 that its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Talele has resigned from the company. Atul Bohra, a chartered accountant and former CFO of Kolte- Patil Developers, will replace Talele, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kolte Patil developers said in a regulatory filing that Rahul Talele tendered his resignation to pursue professional goals outside the organization
Kolte Patil developers said in a regulatory filing that Rahul Talele tendered his resignation to pursue professional goals outside the organization

He resigned on June 13, 2024.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The resignation has been accepted by the board of directors of the company in their meeting held on June 14, 2024,” the company said.

"However, he will continue as a non-key managerial personnel to complete the smooth transition till August 31, 2024," Kolte-Patil Developers said in a regulatory filing.

Talele tendered his resignation to pursue professional goals outside the organization after a career of 14 years with the company and will stay till August 31, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, the company said in the regulatory filing.

Also read: Here’s why redevelopment projects worth over 7,000 crore involving 10,000 families are stuck in Mumbai's Dahisar

The company said that the new CEO Atul Bohra has worked with Kolte-Patil Developers in different roles from 2012 to 2023 during which he also served as the Group CFO. Before joining Kolte-Patil Developers as a Group CEO, Bohra briefly took on the role of a Regional Business Head at a leading real estate company.

Rajesh Patil, Chairman and Managing Director, Kolte Patil Developers, said, “Kolte-Patil Developers is firmly positioned for achieving robust growth on the back of strong projects-portfolio, sound financial standing, a solid leadership team and economic and sectoral tailwinds."

Also read: Kolte-Patil plans to launch real estate projects worth 9,000 crore by FY25 in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

Patil added, "In his earlier tenure at Kolte-Patil, having worked across functions and geographies, Atul has demonstrated keen business sense, transformative approach, and financial expertise, contributing meaningfully to the success of the company. I am confident that in his new role as the Group CEO, he will lead the Company to achieve new milestones and solidify our position as a leading real-estate developer.”

Kolte-Patil developers was incorporated in 1991. The company has developed and constructed over 64 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / Kolte-Patil Developers CEO Rahul Talele steps down, Atul Bohra to take over
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On