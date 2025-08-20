Landmark Group to invest 400 crore in low-density luxury project on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram-based Landmark Group will invest nearly ₹400 crore in its low-density luxury housing project ‘Landmark SKYVUE’ at Sector 103 on Dwarka Expressway, the company said on August 20. Landmark's Group chairman Sandeep Chillar (second from left) said that the new project, located in Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway, is spread across 4 acres and will feature just 240 apartments.

Spread across 4 acres, the project will feature just 240 apartments and has a revenue potential of around ₹1,200 crore. Scheduled for delivery in four years, SKYVUE has been launched at ₹17,500 per sq ft, with apartments priced between ₹4.99 crore and ₹6.78 crore, the company said.

“We will invest ₹400 crore in the construction of our new project ‘Landmark SKYVUE’,” Landmark Group chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters. “It is a low-density development with 60 apartments per acre compared to the conventional 90–100.”

He said the company has owned the land parcel since 2009 and has already cleared all approval charges with the government.

He said the demand in the Gurugram market remains strong, driven by new infrastructure developments, including the opening of the Dwarka Expressway.

The project forms part of an 11-acre land parcel, with Phase I delivered in 2013 and Phase III planned for FY2026.

Phase II, spread across 4 acres, will offer 240 three-side-open residences in 3BHK + utility and 4.5BHK + utility formats. The towers will rise 40 floors above a three-level podium that will house retail, a 1-lakh sq ft club, and wellness facilities. The project will also feature a rooftop observatory.

“Our aim is to craft a community that combines design but doesn’t compromise on comfort. We aim to put special emphasis on the modern-day needs of Indian families, including digitally forward amenity zones, skypad pickleball court, Japanese restaurant ‘Sora’, and a wellness-oriented club called ‘Skydome’ offering a meditation zone, plunge pool, and USFDA, CE, and ISO approved cryotherapy,” he said.

Chillar said the company would fund the construction cost with the help of internal accruals, bank loans and advances from customers against sales.

The company has so far delivered 15 housing and five commercial projects, mostly in Delhi-NCR.

It has other projects in its pipeline for FY2025-26, including the largest single tower commercial project measuring 2.2 million sq. ft. on Golf Course Extension Road, a high street retail project, and a large mixed-use project, both situated on Dwarka Expressway.