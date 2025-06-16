Macrotech Developers rebrands company's name to Lodha Developers Limited

Macrotech Developers Limited has rebranded the name of the company to Lodha Developers Limited with effect from June 16, the company said in a regulatory filing. Abhishek Lodha-led firm Macrotech Developers Ltd has received approval from the Registrar of Companies to change the name of the company to Lodha Developers Limited.(Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Abhishek Lodha-led firm Macrotech Developers Ltd received approval from the Registrar of Companies to change the name almost after two months of settling the trademark dispute with the younger brother who owns House of Abhinandan Lodha. They had settled the dispute on April 14.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and further to our intimation dated June 2, 2025, we wish to inform you that the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), has approved the change in name of the Company from "Macrotech Developers Limited" to "Lodha Developers Limited" with effect from June 16, 2025…,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the agreement reached between the two brothers, listed entity Macrotech Developers Ltd is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use the brand names 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group'. Abhinandan Lodha is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand name 'House of Abhinandan Lodha'. Lodha Group and 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' have no connection with each other, and both entities decided to communicate this widely, they had said in a statement.

A month after the settlement between the two brothers, Abhinandan Lodha had launched a new identity for the holding company housing his businesses. It was rebranded as Abhinandan Ventures from Lodha Ventures earlier.

In January, Abhishek Lodha, CEO of the Lodha Group had moved the Bombay high court, pressing for rights to use ‘Lodha’ as a trademark and restraining Abhinandan from using either ‘Lodha’ or ‘Lodha Ventures’ as business names. The court appointed retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran as a mediator to resolve the differences, and a month ago, the Lodha brothers arrived at a resolution.