Manappuram Finance MD Nandakumar buys 41 crore duplex in Mumbai

VP Nandakumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Kerala-based NBFC Manappuram Finance, has purchased a 4,500 square feet duplex apartment worth ₹41.25 crore in Mumbai, property registration documents shared by proptech unicorn NoBroker showed. VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance has purchased a 4,500 square feet duplex property in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality for ₹ 41.25 crore(NoBroker)

NoBroker, which has recently forayed into the luxury real estate segment, facilitated the transaction. The deal was registered on April 24, 2024, and named S Raheja Developers as the seller. It included a stamp duty of ₹2.3 crore, the documents showed.

The sea-facing apartment is located on Carter Road in the prime Bandra West locality of the financial capital. The building houses only a single apartment on each floor “offering the exclusivity which its prospective residents look out for,” NoBroker said.

“Having recently entered the luxury residential market, NoBroker.com has already facilitated multiple transactions of over ₹10 crore ticket sizes across the core luxury markets of Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Mumbai, in particular, stands out as a key destination for such high-value deals,” said Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, NoBroker.com.

In this latest vertical, NoBroker caters to specific customer demands for luxury apartments, villas, row houses and holiday homes in the price range of ₹10 crore and above.

Email queries have been sent to Manappuram Finance and S Raheja Developers by HT Digital. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Big-ticket deals in Mumbai

Financial capital Mumbai’s real estate market is well-known for frequent high-end property deals with a clientele including corporate titans and movie stars, among others.

Last month, the Bachchan family made headlines as Amitabh Bachchan acquired two luxury apartments worth nearly ₹7 crore in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb, following son Abhishek Bachchan’s purchase of six residential units in the same project for ₹15.42 crore. Bachchan Senior also purchased three office units worth nearly ₹60 crore in Andheri West in the same month.

