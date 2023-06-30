May infrastructure output rises 4.3% year-on-year

India's infrastructure output expanded 4.3% year-on-year in May, its highest since February, driven by a surge in cement, steel and fertilizer output, government data showed on Friday. India's infrastructure output(Representative Image/Mint photo)

Five out of the eight sectors posted year-on-year output growth in May, according to the data.

ALSO READ | DDA housing scheme 2023: Delhi Development Authority's registration of 5500 flats starts today

The country's infrastructure output last grew at a faster pace in February, when it increased 7.4% year-on-year, revised data on Friday showed.

Infrastructure output - which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output - also rose 4.3% year-on-year in the first two months of the financial year that started April 1, 2023, the data showed.