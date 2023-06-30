Home / Real Estate / May infrastructure output rises 4.3% year-on-year

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 30, 2023 06:21 PM IST

India's infrastructure output last grew at a faster pace in February, when it increased 7.4% year-on-year

India's infrastructure output expanded 4.3% year-on-year in May, its highest since February, driven by a surge in cement, steel and fertilizer output, government data showed on Friday.

India's infrastructure output(Representative Image/Mint photo)
Five out of the eight sectors posted year-on-year output growth in May, according to the data.

The country's infrastructure output last grew at a faster pace in February, when it increased 7.4% year-on-year, revised data on Friday showed.

Infrastructure output - which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output - also rose 4.3% year-on-year in the first two months of the financial year that started April 1, 2023, the data showed.

