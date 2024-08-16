MHADA lottery 2024: 33 affordable homes in Mumbai reserved for MPs and MLAs out of 2,030 housing units up for sale

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2024 has reserved 33 affordable homes in Mumbai for sitting and former Members of Parliament (MP) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) out of the 2,030 affordable homes up for sale. These apartments include homes in the mid-income, high-income and low-income groups. MHADA lottery 2024 has reserved 33 affordable homes for sitting and former Members of Parliament (MP) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) out of the 2,030 affordable homes up for sale.(Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

As per the MHADA Act, nearly 2% of the total homes sold in the MHADA lottery are reserved for MPs and MLAs. Of the total of 2,030 apartments up for sale in the lottery, 33 are reserved for MPs/MLAs/MLCs in this year's Mumbai Board lottery, according to the list issued by MHADA.

The apartments reserved for the sitting and former elected representatives are located in areas like Vikhroli, Byculla, Santacruz, Chembur, Andheri, Kurla, Goregaon, Powai, Malad and Wadala.

Also Read: Costliest MHADA flat for MLA-MPs has no takers

Apart from reservations for sitting and former elected representatives, there are other reservations for Scheduled Class (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), freedom fighters, specially abled, artists, journalists followed by the general category.

Last year, of the total of 4,082 apartments up for sale, about 80 were reserved for MPs/MLAs/MLCs in the Mumbai Board lottery.

MHADA lottery 2024 applications

The MHADA has started accepting applications for the lottery from August 9 and the last date is September 4 up to 11.45 pm. Results for the MHADA lottery 2024 will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

Since August 9, MHADA has received more than 3,500 applications and more than 2,000 applicants have also paid the required earnest money deposit (EMD) in order to apply for the apartment preferred by them.

Also Read: Mhada lottery reserves low-income group flats for MPs, MLAs

A MHADA official said, "In 2023, we got more than 1 lakh applications for MHADA Mumbai lottery, and we anticipate a similar response this year too. However, the numbers in the initial one week cannot be compared with last year as maximum applications are received in the last one week or 10 days. We still have more than 15 days for the application window to close."

The apartments for sale in MHADA lottery 2024 are available in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹7.58 crore. The high-end apartments for the higher income group (HIG) are priced above ₹1 crore and ₹7 crore.

The costliest among them is a unit worth ₹7.58 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area measuring over 1,500 sq ft. This sea-facing apartment is located on a higher floor, is ready-to-move, and overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

How to apply for MHADA lottery 2024?

According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

MHADA has also developed a mobile application where applicants need to register themselves. Once the registration of the individual is completed on the mobile app, he or she can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: Divorced applicants to face additional scrutiny while applying for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai

Income slabs for MHADA lottery 2024

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: Applications for over 2,000 homes open, here are the details

For those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.