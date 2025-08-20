Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises 550 crore via sustainability-linked bonds

ByHT Real Estate News
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 09:08 pm IST

Mindspace REIT raises ₹550 crore from IFC via bonds, becoming the first to issue sustainability-linked bonds under SEBI’s ESG framework

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on August 20 said it has raised an additional 550 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm, through a bond issue. It is the first REIT to issue sustainability-linked bonds under SEBI’s new ESG framework.

"With this issuance, we’re taking a big step forward on our sustainability journey," Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace REIT, said, (Representational photo)(Mindspace Business Parks REIT)
"With this issuance, we’re taking a big step forward on our sustainability journey," Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace REIT, said, (Representational photo)(Mindspace Business Parks REIT)

In a regulatory filing, the company said the additional 550 crore fundraising follows its initial capital raising of 650 crore through the issuance of Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) in June 2024, bringing the total SLB issuance to 1,200 crore.

The bond tenure is eight years.

According to the company, this issuance marks a landmark moment in India’s real estate sector, as the first SLB issuance by an Indian REIT under the new Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) framework introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Also Read: Mindspace REIT raises 650 crore from IFC via sustainability linked bonds

The company said in a statement that this milestone reflects Mindspace REIT’s leadership in responsible and sustainable financing, demonstrating complete alignment with SEBI’s enhanced standards for transparency, independent review, and ongoing compliance in ESG debt issuances.

Also Read: Mindspace REIT buys 8.1 lakh sq ft commercial complex in Hyderabad for 512 crore

Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace REIT, said, "With this issuance, we’re taking a big step forward on our sustainability journey. Being the first REIT to raise Sustainability-Linked Bonds under SEBI’s new ESG framework shows our intent to lead from the front. Partnering with IFC gives us global backing, and it will help us drive energy efficiency, add more green-certified space, and build a portfolio that’s ready for the future."

According to the company, by linking financial outcomes to sustainability performance, Mindspace REIT is embedding ESG principles into the core of its growth strategy.

“IFC is pleased to deepen its partnership with Mindspace REIT through an additional investment, fuelling the growth of REITs as an asset class and strengthening India’s real estate sector. By championing sustainable buildings and innovative financing, we are creating opportunities for developers, investors, and communities," Imad N Fakhoury, Regional Director for South Asia, IFC, said.

Also Read: Mindspace REIT acquires 1.82 mn sq ft office complex in Hyderabad for 2038 crore enterprise value

"This investment will accelerate the development of world-class office infrastructure that generates jobs, attracts global capability centres and top employers, and strengthens India’s business environment," Fakhoury said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises 550 crore via sustainability-linked bonds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On