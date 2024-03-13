Motilal Oswal's top official buys Mumbai apartment for over 36 crore

Managing director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Ashish Sharad Gumashta, has bought a 3416 sq ft apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹36.19 crore, property registration documents accessed by IndexTap showed. Managing director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Ashish Sharad Gumashta, has bought a 3416 sq ft apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹ 36.19 crore (HT PHOTO)

The property is located in an under construction project called Sadguru Rendezvous in Bandra West, Mumbai, they showed. Gumashta paid close to ₹2.17 crore towards stamp duty for the transaction, the documents showed.

The property transaction was registered on March 7, 2024. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited did not comment on the transaction.

Gumashta recently joined Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited from Julius Baer India.

In other property transactions in Mumbai, promoters of a pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, Macleods Pharmaceuticals - Girdhari Lal Bawri, Rajendra Agarwal and Banwari Lal Bawri - recently purchased a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, for ₹101 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

Eight members of the Halan family, investors in stocks and other asset classes, had purchased four sea-facing twin apartments in K Raheja Corp’s luxury project in south Mumbai for a cumulative deal of ₹104 crore.

Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand Maison SIA, had bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for more than ₹116 crore in Oberoi 360 West, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

