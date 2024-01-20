Mumbai: Eight members of the Halan family, investors in stocks and other asset classes, have purchased four sea-facing twin apartments in K Raheja Corp’s luxury project in south Mumbai for a cumulative deal of ₹104 crore. The apartments, which cumulatively span 16,000 sq ft, are located on floors 23 to 26 in Tower 2 in the Raheja Modern Vivarea project, which is under construction in the Modern Textile Mill compound, according to documents accessed and shared by realty portal IndexTap.com. Halan family buys 8 flats in Mahalaxmi for ₹ 104 crore

According to the registration documents, four couples from the family have each purchased two flats on a single floor bearing carpet area of 2,259 sq ft and 1,740 sq ft, respectively. Thus, the flats bought by Vimal Hari and Sujata Halan (2601 &2602), Ajay Kumar and Anju Halan (2501&2502), Pawankumar and Praveena Halan (2401 & 2402), and Narayan Hari and Vishakha Halan (2301 & 2302) each have a cumulative carpet area of 3,999 sq ft. Each of the four twin apartments have four car parking slots.

The flats with larger carpet area were priced at ₹14.68 crore, while the flats with smaller carpet were priced at ₹11.31 crore. The Halans paid stamp duty of ₹88.11 lakh for the larger flats, and ₹11.31 lakh for the smaller flats.

This is not the first time that a family has purchased multiple flats across floors in the same project. In February 2023, family members and close associates of Radhakishan Damani, founder of D Mart, had purchased 28 sea-facing apartments in Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for a sum of ₹1,238 crore. The cumulative area of these apartments – owned by Damani’s daughters Manjiri, Jyoti and Madhu; his sister-in-law Kirandevi Gopikishan Damani, and DMart CEO Ignatious Navil Noronha, among others – spanned 1.82 lakh sq ft and included 101 car parking spaces.

In March 2023, industrialist JP Taparia of Famy Care group had purchased six apartments with a cumulative carpet area of 27,160.6 sq ft in Tower A and B of Lodha Malabar project by Macrotech Group in Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill for a sum of ₹369.55 crore. In April 2023, the Aggrawal family associated with Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd had purchased four apartments with cumulative carpet area of 18,572 sq ft in the A wing of Lodha Malabar for a sum of ₹217 crore.

While Lodha Malabar offers unhindered views of the Marine Drive, Oberoi Three Sixty West offers views of the Arabian Sea and the cantilevered Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The Raheja Modern Vivarea offers views of Mahalaxmi Race Course and the Arabian Sea.