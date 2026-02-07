Ishaan Khattar buys luxury apartment in Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Actor Ishaan Khattar has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. (File Photo )

The actor has acquired the flat in the Navroz Apartments at Bandra’s Pali Hill under the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft. The property was sold by Kapil M Mahtani, with the transaction registered on February 5, 2026, the document showed.

As per the documents, Khattar paid stamp duty of ₹1.76 crore on the transaction. The transaction also includes four parking spaces, it showed.

Ishaan Khatter is an Indian actor. The son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, he made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan Khattar and the seller could not be reached for comments.

All about Pali Hill and its Bollywood connect Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods. It is renowned for being home to numerous Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. Luxury apartments in this area command prices ranging from ₹80,000 to ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

Bandra’s appeal to the film fraternity is enhanced by its proximity to major Bollywood studios located in nearby areas like Andheri, Versova, Juhu, and Goregaon Film City. For decades, Bollywood stars have favoured Bandra as their residential hub, making Pali Hill synonymous with celebrity living.

Currently, noted Bollywood personalities, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among several others, own property in the Pali Hill area of Bandra.



Previous transactions in Pali Hill Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had leased two lavish duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Khar, at a rent of ₹8.67 crore for three years. The duplexes have been leased from the Bhagnani family, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The first duplex had been taken on rent from actor Jacky Bhagnani and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. Film producer Vashu Bhagnani rented the second duplex to Shah Rukh Khan. According to the property registration documents, the monthly rent for the first duplex is ₹11.54 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh, and the monthly rent for the second duplex is ₹12.61 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of ₹36 lakh.

Aamir Khan had also rented four apartments in Pali Hill for a monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh. The apartments are located on Nargis Dutt Road, in a society named Wilnomona Apartment. The redeveloped building will offer ultra-luxury sea-view apartments in the high-end segment, with prices anticipated to exceed ₹1 lakh per square foot. Some units could be priced at over ₹100 crore, Hindustan Times Real Estate previously reported.