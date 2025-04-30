Menu Explore
Mumbai real estate deal: Sohail Khan leases Bandra shop, to earn 10.3 crore over 5 years

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 30, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area for a monthly rent of ₹16.89 lakh

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality to The Irish House Food and Beverages Private Limited for a monthly rent of 16.89 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai's upscale Bandra locality to The Irish House Food and Beverages Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹16.89 lakh. (HT Photo)
(HT Photo)

The agreement, registered in March 2025, stipulates a starting monthly rent of 16.89 lakh. Over the 60-month lease term, Khan is expected to earn approximately 10.3 crore from the deal.

The deal was registered in March 2025. The shop is located in Gasper Enclave.

As per IGR documents cited by Square Yards, the shop spans 119.88 sq. m. (approximately 1,290.57 sq. ft.) of built-up area. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of 2.67 lakh and a registration fee of 1,000. A security deposit of 60 lakh was also part of the agreement.

Square Yards' analysis reveals that the current 60-month rental agreement for the shop includes a structured rent escalation.

The rent starts at Rs. 16,89,000 per month for the first 36 months, increases to Rs. 17,73,450 for the next 24 months. The shop was originally purchased in April 2009 for Rs. 3.11 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Bandra micro market

Bandra, one of Mumbai’s most upscale and culturally vibrant neighbourhoods, is known for its blend of heritage charm, luxury residences, and modern infrastructure. The area is home to several Bollywood celebrities, upscale boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and premium residential projects. Its strategic location offers connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and suburban railway lines, making it a preferred destination for luxury living in Mumbai.

Sohail Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and director had made his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and later appeared in films like Fight Club, Hello Brother, and Veer. He also runs Sohail Khan Productions, a reputed banner in the Hindi film industry.

