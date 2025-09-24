Navi Mumbai Airport operator leases 405 flats from Wadhwa Group in Panvel for airport staff and their families

The Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limted, has leased 405 ready-to-move-in flats on rent from the Wadhwa Group in its township project, Wadhwa Wise City, in Panvel, the Wadhwa Group said in a statement issued on September 24. The Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has leased 405 ready-to-move-in flats on rent from the Wadhwa Group. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Wadhwa Group)

The company said the apartments have been taken on lease for airport staff and their families. The project is around 20 minutes away from the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

"As the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) prepares for its inaugural launch, the demand for residential properties in the surrounding area has skyrocketed. NMIAL has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Wadhwa Group to secure 405 ready-to-move-in flats at its integrated township Wadhwa Wise City, Panvel, for airport personnel and families from October 2025," Wadhwa Group said in a statement.

The company said that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) covers 450 acres, and Wadhwa Wise City is Navi Mumbai’s first and largest integrated township project.

Also Read: CIDCO to auction 30 plots for bungalows and commercial spaces near Navi Mumbai International Airport

"The opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a monumental event for the region. We are witnessing an uptake in demand for apartments, bungalows and plots and are thrilled to partner with NMIAL to address this need. Due to various infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the Government and some of them already being operational, it takes less than 50 minutes to reach Wadhwa Wise City from prominent areas of Mumbai like SoBo, like Walkeshwar, Nariman Point, Prabhadevi, Worli, Bandra, and BKC," Sandeep Sonthalia, CEO of The Wadhwa Group, said.

According to the statement, over 3,000 Occupation Certificate (OC)-ready units available in the project and the township is witnessing rapid absorption, and has planned various other upcoming social infrastructure such as renowned school, retail spaces, healthcare centers, landscaped gardens, and recreational facilities.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market: What homebuyers need to know about festive offers and GST benefits this Navratri 2025

Navi Mumbai Airport opening postponed The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), originally scheduled for September 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been postponed by at least a couple of weeks due to heavy rains across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Konkan area, according to a report of Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Why are pilots eyeing plots and luxury villas near Navi Mumbai airport?

The inauguration has now been deferred to a later date in October, the report said.