NBCC begins work on unfinished Amrapali projects in Noida,G Noida

According to NBCC officials, the work at Sapphire-I will be finished in the next six months. There are about 1,300 flats in the Sapphire-I project and about 1,000 of them are occupied.

real-estate Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:50 IST
Amrapali Sapphire seen in sector 45, in Noida, on Wednesday, January 08, 2020.(HT Photo )
         

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has started the remaining work at Amrapali’s seven housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida, the Supreme Court-appointed receiver said. To begin with, the construction firm on Wednesday started mobilising workforce for Amrapali Sapphire-I located in Noida’s Sector 45 to complete the work on some necessary facilities such as firefighting system, lifts, and final paint work, a move that will offer relief to about 1,000 families living in the society.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court, we have started flat registration in those Amrapali projects in Noida, whose documents have been verified. Flat owners may start getting registry done from January 9. Also, NBCC has started mobilising workforce to finish remaining work in housing projects so that apartment owners get required basic facilities,” said court receiver R Venkatramani.

On July 23 last year, the apex court had appointed Venkatramani to control the Amrapali’s housing projects and carry out further activities, including registration of ready flats, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold flats, etc.

