NCR-based real estate firm VVIP Group to invest 800 crore in luxury housing project in Greater Noida

NCR-based real estate developer, VVIP Group, has launched an ultra-luxury project, VVIP Addresses, in Sector 12, Greater Noida West for which it is investing approximately ₹800 crore, the company said in a statement. NCR-based real estate developer, VVIP Group, has launched an ultra-luxury project, VVIP Addresses, in Sector 12, Greater Noida West. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The project spread across 5 acres will comprise more than 350 premium residential units in a single-phase development.

VVIP Addresses offers luxurious 3 and 4 BHK apartments that are priced between ₹3.49 crore to ₹6 crore, the company said.

"With an investment of approximately ₹800 crore, the project will comprise 350-plus premium residential units in a single-phase development," it said.

“There’s a growing demand for luxury housing in the region, which reflects buyers’ evolving preferences and a keen desire for a lifestyle that combines opulence, comfort, and connectivity,” said Praveen Tyagi, CMD, VVIP Group.

Vibhor Tyagi, Managing Director, VVIP Group, said, “VVIP Addresses embodies our vision to lead the luxury housing segment in NCR. By seamlessly blending sports facilities, green living, and sophisticated design, we’ve focused on delivering a lifestyle destination that brings together luxury, recreation, and community living "