NCRTC to develop commercial, residential hubs along Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor; invites bids

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plans to set up a Project Management Unit for strategic planning to ensure the successful implementation of property development initiatives for commercial, residential, and service hubs along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plans to set up a Project Management Unit for strategic planning to ensure the successful implementation of property development initiatives for commercial, residential, and service hubs along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)

In a statement, NCRTC announced that it has invited bids to monetize land parcels, generate non-fare revenue, and create commercial and residential spaces around Namo Bharat stations.

The selected consultants will be responsible for market research, transaction advisory, project management support, strategic planning, and knowledge transfer. The bid submission deadline is March 20.

Also Read: Biggest RRTS station nearing completion at Sarai Kale Khan

Where are the land parcels located?

“The identified land parcels for development include large plots in Ghaziabad, Duhai Depot, Bhaisali (Meerut), and Modipuram Depot. The Ghaziabad plot spans about 2.4 hectares, while the plots in Duhai Depot, Bhaisali, and Modipuram cover about 31, 9.7, and 31 hectares, respectively,” NCRTC stated.

Additionally, smaller land parcels covering around 16 hectares are available at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar South and North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, and Modipuram, it said.

Designated plots to be transformed into retail spaces, including malls

The designated plots will be transformed into retail spaces, including malls, Retail-Dining-Entertainment (RDE) hubs, integrated parking facilities with office spaces, rental housing, studio apartments, hospitals, and theme parks. NCRTC said these developments will offer a diverse mix of residential, commercial, institutional, recreational, and entertainment amenities, benefiting commuters and the broader community.

Currently, Namo Bharat train services operate along a 55-km stretch, connecting New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South via eleven stations. The full 82-km corridor is expected to be completed this year.

Also Read: NCRTC applies for final safety inspection for Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar RRTS corridor

Impact on Urban Mobility and Growth

According to NCRTC, Namo Bharat—India’s first high-speed, high-frequency regional transit system—is transforming urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR). By integrating this semi-high-speed corridor with Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones, the project aims to improve connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and prevent unplanned urban sprawl.

The Project Management Unit, to be established soon, will play a key role in implementing the property development plan. The statement said the selected consultant will oversee strategic planning, market research, transaction advisory, project management support, and knowledge transfer.

"Key responsibilities will include conducting real estate market studies, demand assessments, and financial modelling to optimize land utilization. The PMU will also prepare business plans and bid documents, facilitate developer selection, and oversee stakeholder coordination, contract execution, and project progress," NCRTC stated.

At the project’s conclusion, the consultant will provide documentation and handover reports to ensure seamless knowledge continuity.

To integrate semi-high-speed corridor with Transit-Oriented Development

The development strategy will follow Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) principles and existing regulatory frameworks. TOD promotes high-density, mixed-use development within walking distance of transit stations, reducing congestion in densely populated areas while fostering growth in emerging urban centers.

The Delhi, Meerut, and Ghaziabad Development Authorities are collaborating to implement TOD and Value Capture Financing (VCF) strategies. The World Bank has recognized NCRTC’s TOD model as a global best practice in sustainable urban planning.

Since Namo Bharat is a capital-intensive project, NCRTC actively explores sustainable revenue sources beyond fare collection. The corporation is implementing TOD, Land Value Capture (LVC), and Value Capture Financing (VCF) to ensure long-term financial sustainability by adopting domestic and international best practices.